Shakira and Rihanna’s ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You’: Listen

Shakira and Rihanna bounce through their heartache on “Can”t Remember To Forget You,” an ode to a guy who is bad in all the good ways.

The two play off each other, trading parts about the boy who makes them forget everything other than “kissing in the moonlight.”

The track, which premiered today on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” is relentlessly and aggressively upbeat, bringing in Latin beats in homage to Shakira”s Colombian background, and Caribbean touches, as tribute to Rihanna, who is from Barbados. Plus, it adds in an ’80s, Police-like rhythm, similar to that heard on Bruno Mars” “Locked Out of Heaven,” as MTV and other outlets also noted.

It”s loud and in your face and it comes out in time to be hitting its stride when Shakira returns as a coach on “The Voice” on Feb. 24. The song will be on Shakira”s new album, out March 25.

Given that the song credits list six songwriters – Shakira, Rihanna, John Hill, Tom Hull, Daniel Ledinsky and Erik Hassle – you”d think they would have come up with a more memorable chorus. Instead they seemed to rely on the star appeal of their names and lots of bells and whistles. Having said that, it”s certainly better than another recent superstar collaboration: Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears” paste-up on “SMS (Bangerz).”



What do you think of “Can”t Remember To Forget You?” How do you like it compared to Shakira”s 2007 collaboration with Beyonce, “Beautiful Liar,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100?