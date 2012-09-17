‘Shameless,’ ‘Californication,’ ‘House of Lies’ set 2013 premieres

#Shameless
09.17.12 6 years ago 8 Comments
Only two weeks ahead of the returns of “Homeland” and “Dexter,” Showtime has lined up its next high-profile premieres, setting “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “Californication” for January 2013.
To be more specific, the three returning favorites will make up a block Showtime is calling “Sinful Sundays” starting on January 13, 2013.
The third season of “Shameless” will kick off the night at 9 p.m. bringing back one of TV’s most egregiously Emmy-snubbed ensembles, led by Emmy Russum and William H. Macy. 
“House of Lies,” which features Emmy nominated star Don Cheadle, will begin its second season at 10 p.m. 
Then, at 10:30, Showtime will kick off the sixth season of “Californication,” which finds regular stars David Duchovny, Madeleine Martin and Natascha McElhone joined by Maggie Grace (for nine episodes) and Jorge Garcia (for two episodes).
“Homeland” and “Dexter” return to Showtime on September 30.

