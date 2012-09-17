‘Shameless,’ ‘Californication,’ ‘House of Lies’ set 2013 premieres

Only two weeks ahead of the returns of “Homeland” and “Dexter,” Showtime has lined up its next high-profile premieres, setting “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “Californication” for January 2013.
To be more specific, the three returning favorites will make up a block Showtime is calling “Sinful Sundays” starting on January 13, 2013.
The third season of “Shameless” will kick off the night at 9 p.m. bringing back one of TV’s most egregiously Emmy-snubbed ensembles, led by Emmy Russum and William H. Macy.
“House of Lies,” which features Emmy nominated star Don Cheadle, will begin its second season at 10 p.m.
Then, at 10:30, Showtime will kick off the sixth season of “Californication,” which finds regular stars David Duchovny, Madeleine Martin and Natascha McElhone joined by Maggie Grace (for nine episodes) and Jorge Garcia (for two episodes).
“Homeland” and “Dexter” return to Showtime on September 30.
The new season of Californication also has, oddly, Tim Minchin (odd because I he’s not generally an actor). I’ve never watched, but I’m tempted to tune in to see what he does.
Man, Emmy Rossum’s face is literally perfect. And so expressive too.
I’m certainly surprised House of Lies got a second season. I only saw the pilot and that did nothing for me. Did anyone here see the rest of the season? Did it get any better?
I’m certainly happy to see Shameless now has a premiere date. I don’t know if I’m the only one, but I totally watch it as comfort viewing. It’s like my premium-cable Parenthood.
Yes, House of Lies got better. I was very wary of the first 4 or so episodes and was almost done with the show. It rebounded around episode 5 and finished relatively strong because the plots, as well as the writing for Cheadle and Bell, got much better.
Californication for me is now at the same stage as Dexter where it has been dragged out way past its expiration date. For season 5 the producer/writers said they were going to get away from the storyline of Hank trying to win back his ex but this season seemed to focus on that yet again and even the cliffhanger was centered around him getting her back but having something get in the way. What a disappointment. I`ll probably watch to see how it ends, just like I will with Dexter, as I have invested a lot of time, but I no longer have the same respect for these two shows.
Californcation is the show that Entourage should have become. Always hilariously funny, never lost its focus & Runkel blows away Ari Gold as the depraved agent.
Whoa – never lost its focus?! To each their own but Californication has progressively gone downhill each season. Still funny in parts but in terms of the quality put out in the first couple seasons? Hasn’t been matched since. Now they’re just playing out the string with rehashed story lines and the same tired nonsense.
I really wish shameless could be like the soap opera’s and never go away… I think it’s rude to get my attention and then make me wait to see if your going to have another season… Stop playing we are the customers and we are paying… so why do we have to wait??? But to shameless the whole I love you guys….