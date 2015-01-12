‘Shameless’ gets a speedy Season 6 pickup from Showtime

Only one day after the Season 5 premiere and with no ratings to report, Showtime announced that “Shameless” has been renewed for a sixth season of 12 episodes.

Production on “Shameless” Season 6 will begin later this year and, as usual, “Shameless” will return in early 2016.

“The viewer loyalty and critical acclaim over the last five seasons has made 'Shameless' one of our signature series,” blurbs Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins. “This incredible collection of writers and actors have created a show truly unique in the television landscape.”

“Shameless” is looking to build off the momentum of a fourth season that many feel was the show's best.

In addition to making my Top 10 for the first time, “Shameless” swapped from Drama to Comedy Emmy fields and that switch has led to Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for William H. Macy, previously shut out for recognition.

As you've perhaps read in other stories this afternoon, Showtime's other Monday (January 12) announcements at the Television Critics Association press tour included:

*** “Happyish,” starring Steve Coogan, has been ordered to series.

*** “Penny Dreadful” will premiere its second season on April 26, along with “Nurse Jackie” and the aforementioned “Happyish.”

*** Kyle MacLachlan will return for Showtime's “Twin Peaks” return.

*** The documentary “Kobe Bryant's Muse” will premiere on February 21. Will Kobe Bryant actually still be on the court for the Lakers then? Who knows.

*** Rapper Machine Gun Kelly — “Colson Baker” on his birth certificate — will co-star in Cameron Crowe's “Roadies” pilot.