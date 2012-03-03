‘Shameless’ star Emmy Rossum in talks to join ‘Beautiful Creatures’

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum is circling the supernatural love story “Beautiful Creatures.”

She would be joining Oscar nominee Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Jack O”Connell and Alice Englert.

“Creatures” is a coming of age story set in the South, where teen boy Ethan falls for a mysterious outsider named Lena, and together they uncover dark secrets about their respective families and their town.

Rossum will play Lena”s cousin Ridley, who became a dark witch on her 16th birthday.

“Creatures” is based on the best selling novel of the same name by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl. And, no suprises here, it’s the first in a series, a la “Twilight” or the Sookie Stackhouse books.

Richard LaGravenese (“P.S. I Love You”) adapted the screenplay and will direct.

In addition to Showtime’s “Shameless,” Rossum recently starred in D.J. Caruso’s internet series “Inside.”