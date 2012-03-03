‘Shameless’ star Emmy Rossum in talks to join ‘Beautiful Creatures’

#Shameless
03.03.12 6 years ago

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum is circling the supernatural love story “Beautiful Creatures.”

She would be joining Oscar nominee Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Jack O”Connell and Alice Englert.

“Creatures”  is a coming of age story set in the South, where teen boy Ethan falls for a mysterious outsider named Lena, and together they uncover dark secrets about their respective families and their town. 

Rossum will play Lena”s cousin Ridley, who became a dark witch on her 16th birthday.

“Creatures” is based on the best selling novel of the same name by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl. And, no suprises here, it’s the first in a series, a la “Twilight” or the Sookie Stackhouse books.

Richard LaGravenese (“P.S. I Love You”) adapted the screenplay and will direct.

In addition to Showtime’s “Shameless,” Rossum recently starred in D.J. Caruso’s internet series “Inside.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shameless
TAGSAlice EnglertBEAUTIFUL CREATURESEMMA THOMPSONEMMY ROSSUMJACK O'CONNELLSHAMELESSVIOLA DAVIS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP