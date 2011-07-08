‘Shameless’ woos ‘Lone Star’ lead James Wolk

James Wolk has scored a multi-episode arc in the upcoming second season of Showtime’s “Shameless.”

The premium cable network announced on Friday (July 8) that Wolk will play Adam, an investment executive who “makes a connection with Fiona (Emmy Rossum).” And on “Shameless,” we all know what “makes a connection” means.

Wolk was the star of FOX’s “Lone Star,” one of the best reviewed new dramas of the 2010-2011 TV season. “Lone Star” lasted for two episodes. Wolk was then cast as one of the leads in the drama pilot “Georgetown.” ABC opted not to send “Georgetown” to series.

Earlier credits for Wolk include the Hallmark Hall of Fame original “Front of the Class” and the feature film “You Again.”