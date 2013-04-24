Shane Black hints that ‘Doc Savage’ could be next for him to direct

It seems fitting that we start looking forward to what might be next for Shane Black now that his “Iron Man 3” has started to screen for delighted critics. Black has just given himself a huge boost in trying to get pretty much anything made, because he nailed what had to be a fairly intimidating gig. Stepping into a franchise after two films by the director who kickstarted the whole things and a team-up movie that was one of the biggest films of all time can’t be easy, and Black had never directed anything like this.
I’ve had a chance to read at least one draft of the live-action “Death Note” that Black wants to make, based on a property that’s already been a manga, an anime, and a Japanese live-action film, and it’s a pretty solid piece of writing. It didn’t knock me out, but I’m willing to bet he’d milk it for all it’s worth.
What really has me excited, though, is the possibility that I may see a “Doc Savage” film that Black co-writes and directs. First, I love Black’s work. But more than that, “Doc Savage” is one of those things that is an above-and-beyond obsession of mine. I adore the character. I adore the books. I adore the potential that exists here, and when Black tells Brandon Connelly, “Finding the way to get that script correct has been one of the guiding passions of my adult life,” that sounds to me like he needs to make that film. Not soon, but now. Right now. I want a Doc Savage movie.
Black has one huge issue in front of him if he’s going to make the film, and I’m not sure what the solution to that issue is. Doc Savage, the character, is not like any typical human being. He is described as an outrageous physical specimen, gigantic and perfect, and short of doing some sort of special effects or make-up on him, I’m not sure how you sell that idea visually. It has always been the great question mark regarding Doc Savage, but if Black feels like he’s cracked it, then I’d love to see his solution.
There was, of course, one other “Doc Savage” movie made in the ’70s, and until recently, I’d never seen it. When I got Warner Archive Instant, though, that was the first movie I watched, and it is every bit the catastrophe I’d always heard. It manages to get absolutely nothing right, but it certainly lays out many of the pitfalls of trying to do these characters. Here’s hoping Black’s seen that film and absorbed the lessons it offers.
As interested as I was before, “Iron Man 3” has given me a whole new sense of confidence about what could happen the Man Of Bronze, and I hope Black gets it up and running as soon as possible.
“Iron Man 3” opens May 3, 2013.
Not familiar with him, but I’m not sure if going back to a 30s pulp character is a good idea after the failure of John Carter.
It sounds like something Dwayne Johnson has been working (out) towards his whole life.
Never got into Doc Savage. I’d rather see Death Note.
Jack Reacher is supposedly an even larger human than Doc Savage, yet they cast tiny Tom Cruise in the role. Next up: [deep gritty announcer voice] “Peter Dinklage IS… Doc Savage!”
Anyone but The Rock. Not sure I could handle looking at him as a blonde for an entire movie. Too bad this didn’t get made back when Schwarzenegger was a viable lead.
Actually, he probably could still do it—he does have that James-Bama-grizzled-old-guy-face-on-a-muscle-bound-body thing going on. But if they’re thinking franchise they probably be better off with someone a little younger, in which case I wouldn’t recommend going the bodybuilder route. It probably should be a movie star, because this isn’t like a Marvel movie where the character is going to put butts in seats on it’s own.
For what it’s worth, Doc’s not supposed to be blond. His hair is described in the novels as being slightly darker than his skin, which is dark bronze in color.
That’s what I get for judging a book by it’s cover, I guess. The sad part is I’ve actually read a few Doc Savages, but that part never stuck. I suppose my mind was stuck on the image on the cover and wouldn’t allow the facts to get in the way of that.
I still don’t want The Rock, though.
It was always hard to tell Doc’s hair color on the books. Sometimes it was dark, other times almost light. I’m going by the description in the stories themselves.
And I have to say I’m glad they never made the Schwarzenegger version. I thought he was wrong then (Doc with an Austrian accent? Nah…) and would be worse now. And from what I’ve read of the script it would have made the 1975 version look like Gone With the Wind (Nazi robots! Kid sidekicks! Most of his team gone…).
Have high hopes for a Shane Black version of Doc.
Doc just battled King King in SKULL ISLAND. Getting 5-star reviews on Amazon, too!
Uh- Doc is bigger than Jack Reacher- at 6 foot 8 and 270 pounds. While he does not look like the pulp covers or the James Bama paperbacks, Jason Momoa is close, sizewise. Ozymandeus from Watchmen was a character based on a character based on Doc and I felt that the actor who played him in the film could do Doc justice. He might have to go on a high protien diet and exercise regime.
i think doc would have taken steampunk to its ultimate evolution-mr. black could have a field day with the possibilities….