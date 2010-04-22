Shania Twain tapped to mentor ‘American Idol’ top 6 on her own songbook

The top 6 finalists on “American Idol” better get ready to strap on their boots for a pop-country-themed competition next week. Crystal Bowersox, Lee DeWyze, Casey James, Aaron Kelly, Michael Lynche and Siobhan Magnus will be tackling the Shania Twain songbook next Tuesday (April 27), compliments of mentor Shania Twain.

Chart-topping crew and recent multiple-ACM Award winners Lady Antebellum and country radio faves Rascal Flatts will be performing on results night next Wednesday, the former on “Need You Now,” the latter on “Unstoppable.”



Shania Twain hasn”t released any new music in years, but is rumored to be making a comeback album for 2010. She scored a reality show on Oprah”s cable network , announced earlier this month, and made a special appearance during the Olympics” opening earlier this year, further fueling activity from the Twain camp. She was also a guest judge during Idol’s audition rounds.