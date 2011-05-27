Shannon Elizabeth reuniting with ‘American Pie’ cast for fourth film

When we reported a few months ago that most of the cast members of the original “American Pie” were reuniting for a long-awaited fourth film, “American Reunion,” a few key players were missing. Now, one of the holdouts has finally decided to join the party.

Shannon Elizabeth will appear in the upcoming “American Reunion,” reprising her role as sexy foreign exchange student (well, she probably can’t be considered a student anymore) Nadia, according to Deadline.com.

She joins previously-announced co-stars Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Chris Klein, Eugene Levy, Tara Reid, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jennifer Coolidge and Mena Suvari, all of whom were in the 1999 original.

That hit film spawned two theatrical sequels and a bevy of successful straight-to-DVD spin-offs. The third film, “American Wedding,” was released eight years ago.

As the title suggests, “American Reunion” finds the whole gang returning to their hometown for their high school reunion. Shenanigans and perversions will likely ensue.

“American Reunion,” written and directed by “Harold & Kumar” writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. is currently being filmed in Atlanta.

Craig Perry, Chris Moore and Warren Zide are producing the film, with “American Pie” directors Chris and Paul Weitz executive producing.

Shannon Elizabeth was last seen in the 2009 remake “Night of the Demons,” with Monica Keena and Edward Furlong.