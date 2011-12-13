Share your SAG and Globe nominee predictions

It’s been a pretty relentless week for precursor announcements, and we’re not over the hump yet: tomorrow brings the Screen Actors’ Guild nominations, Thursday the Golden Globe list, and then we can all go more or less into holiday mode until the other guilds reignite the conversation in January. (Well, out of loyalty, I must point out that the London Critics’ Circle, of which I am a member, announce their nominations next week.)

Some of you have requested a space to offer your own predictions (or wishlists, as you prefer) for the SAG and Globe nominees; as always, we aim to please, so here it is. I’ve got the ball rolling with my own SAG predictions after the jump — I haven’t the energy to take on the Globes, but maybe I will tomorrow. I’m particularly intrigued to see how SAG fills out its ensemble category: they tend to veer between using it to honor genuine ensemble pieces and lazily checking off supposed Best Picture frontrunners, regardless of the ensemble quality. Will “Hugo” and “War Horse” feature, despite not being major acting showcases? We’ll see. Either way, I expect “The Help” to have a good morning. How about you?

Best Ensemble

“The Artist”

“Bridesmaids”

“The Descendants”

“The Help”

“Midnight in Paris”

Best Actor

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Ides of March”

Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”

Jessica Chastain, “The Help”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”

Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Stunt Ensemble

“Fast Five”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

