Share your SAG and Globe nominee predictions

It’s been a pretty relentless week for precursor announcements, and we’re not over the hump yet: tomorrow brings the Screen Actors’ Guild nominations, Thursday the Golden Globe list, and then we can all go more or less into holiday mode until the other guilds reignite the conversation in January. (Well, out of loyalty, I must point out that the London Critics’ Circle, of which I am a member, announce their nominations next week.)
Some of you have requested a space to offer your own predictions (or wishlists, as you prefer) for the SAG and Globe nominees; as always, we aim to please, so here it is. I’ve got the ball rolling with my own SAG predictions after the jump — I haven’t the energy to take on the Globes, but maybe I will tomorrow. I’m particularly intrigued to see how SAG fills out its ensemble category: they tend to veer between using it to honor genuine ensemble pieces and lazily checking off supposed Best Picture frontrunners, regardless of the ensemble quality. Will “Hugo” and “War Horse” feature, despite not being major acting showcases? We’ll see. Either way, I expect “The Help” to have a good morning. How about you?
Best Ensemble
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Midnight in Paris”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Actress
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Ides of March”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Stunt Ensemble
“Fast Five”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Best Ensemble
The Artist
Bridesmaids
The Descendants
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
The Help
Best Actor
George Clooney, The Descendants
Jean Dujardin, The Artist
Michael Fassbender, Shame
Brad Pitt, Moneyball
Michael Shannon, Take Shelter
Best Actress
Viola Davis, The Help
Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady
Tilda Swinton, We Need to Talk About Kevin
Charlize Theron, Young Adult
Michelle Williams, My Week With Marilyn
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, Drive
Jonah Hill, Moneyball
Nick Nolte, Warrior
Christopher Plummer, Beginners
Max Von Sydow, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Help
Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids
Vanessa Redgrave, Coriolanus
Octavia Spencer, The Help
Shailene Woodley, The Descendants
Best Stunt Ensemble
Fast Five
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Super 8
Alright, let me give it a whirl:
Ensemble – The Artist, Bridesmaids, The Descendants, The Help, Hugo
Actor – Clooney, Dujardin, Fassbender (Shame), Oldman, Pitt
Actress – Close, Davis, Streep, Swinton, Williams
S. Actor – Branagh, Brooks, Kingsley, Nolte, Plummer
A. Actress – Bejo, Chastain (Tree of Life), McCarthy, Redgrave, Spencer
SAG Predictions:
Best Ensemble
“The Artist” (*cringes*)
“The Help”
“Bridesmaids”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Descendants”
Wishing: “Ides of March”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Wishing: Ryan Gosling, “Drive” or Hunter McCracken “The Tree of Life”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Wishing: No Glenn Close or Rooney Mara… lets stick with the above 5 :)
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Ben Kingsley, “Hugo”
Wishing: George Clooney, Ides of March” or Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Best Supporting Actress
Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Wishing: Rose Byrne, “Bridesmaids” or Evan Rachel Wood, “Ides of March”
I don’t understand how the SAG voters (over 4,000 of them!) are able to watch late entries like “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” prior to voting if their votes have to be tabulated by December 14.
The SAG has a smaller nominating committee. Full membership votes for winners.
Nevermind, just realized 4200 *is* the nominating committee. Yikes. (2100 film, 2100 TV)
I’ll put my No Guts No Glory face for these.
Best Ensemble:
– The Artist
– Drive
– The Help
– Moneyball
– My Week With Marilyn
Best Actor:
– George Clooney, The Descendants
– Jean Dujardin, The Artist
– Michael Fassbender, Shame
– Ryan Gosling, Drive
– Brad Pitt, Moneyball
Best Actress:
– Viola Davis, The Help
– Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady
– Elizabeth Olsen, Martha Marcy May Marlene
– Tilda Swinton, We Need To Talk About Kevin
– Michelle Williams, My Week With Marilyn
Best Supporting Actor:
– Kenneth Branagh, My Week With Marylin
– Albert Brooks, Drive
– John Hawkes, Martha Marcy May Marlene
– Christopher Plummer, Beginners
– Corey Stoll, Midnight In Paris
Best Supporting Actress:
– Bérénice Bejo, The Artist
– Jessica Chastain, The Help
– Carey Mulligan, Shame
– Octavia Spencer, The Help
– Shailene Woodley, The Descendants
Oh. I forgot…
Best Stunt Ensemble:
– Captain America: The First Avenger
– Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
– Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Drama Picture
1 War Horse
2 The Help
3 The Descendants
4 Extremely Loud and Incredibly
5 Hugo
Drama Actor
1 George Clooney
-The Descendants
2 Leonardo DiCaprio
-J. Edgar
3 Brad Pitt (1/50)
-Moneyball
4 Michael Fassbender
-Shame
5 Gary Oldman
-Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Drama Actress
1 Viola Davis
-The Help
2 Meryl Streep
-The Iron Lady
3 Glenn Close
-Albert Nobbs
4 Elizabeth Olsen
-Martha Marcy May Marlene
5 Kirsten Dunst
-Melancholia
Comedy/Musical Picture
1 The Artist
2 Midnight in Paris
3 Bridesmaids
4 Beginners
5 Young Adult
Comedy/Musical Actor
1 Jean Dujardin
-The Artist
2 Owen Wilson
-Midnight in Paris
3 Johnny Depp
-The Rum Diary
4 Paul Giamatti
-Win Win
5 Joseph Gordon Levitt
-50 50
Comedy/Musical Actress
1 Charlize Theron
-Young Adult
2 Michelle Williams
-My Week with Marilyn
3 Kristen Wiig
-Bridesmaids
4 Berenice Bejo
-The Artist
5 Cameron Diaz
-Bad Teacher
Director
1 Michel Hazanavicius
-The Artist
2 Steven Spielberg
-War Horse
3 Alexander Payne
-The Descendants
4 Martin Scorsese
-Hugo
5 Woody Allen
-Midnight in Paris
Supp. Actor
1 Christopher Plummer
-Beginners
2 Max von Sydow
-Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
3 Albert Brooks
-Drive
4 George Clooney
-The Ides of March
5 Tom Hanks
-Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Supp. Actress
1 Jessica Chastain
-The Help
2 Vanessa Redgrave
-Coriolanus
3 Octavia Spencer
-The Help
4 Sandra Bullock
-Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
5 Shailene Woodley
-The Descendants
SAG –
Best Actor – Clooney, Dujardin, Fassbender, Oldman, Pitt (Moneyball).
Best Actress – Close, Davis, Streep, Theron, Williams.
Best Supp. Actor – Branagh, Brooks, Oswalt, Plummer, Serkis.
Best Supp. Actress – Bejo, McCarthy, Mulligan, Spencer, Woodley.
SAG Ensemble – The Artist, Bridesmaids, The Descendants, The Help, Hugo (close call with Ides).
Golden Globes (trickier, not sure of the drama/comedy musical placements –
Best Drama – Descendants, Extremely Loud, The Help, Hugo, War Horse.
Best Comedy/Musical – The Artist, Bridesmaids, Crazy Stupid Love, Midnight in Paris, The Muppets.
Best Actor Drama – Clooney, Damon (Zoo), DiCaprio, Fassbender, Pitt (Moneyball).
Best Actor – C/M – Carrell, Dujardin, Giamatti, Gordon-Levitt, Timberlake (Friends with Benefits).
Best Actress Drama – Close, Davis, Mara, Streep, Swinton.
Best Actress C/M – Aniston (Horrible Bosses), Kunis (Friends with Benefits), Theron, Wiig, Williams.
Best Supp. Actor – Brooks, Gosling (CSL), Oswalt, Plummer, Serkis.
Best Supp. Actress – Bullock, Chastain (Help), McCarthy, Redgrave, Spencer.
The Globes are fun to predict. Usually there’s a Tom Cruise waiting to pop up in the Supporting Categories. Here’s my wacky-Golden Globe Predictions:
Actor, Comedy:
Robert Downey Jr, Sherlock Holmes 2
Supporting Actor:
Kevin Spacey, Horrible Bosses
Adrien Brody, Midnight in Paris
Supporting Actress:
Sandra Bullock, EL&IC
Marion Cotillard, Midnight in Paris
Jennifer Aniston, Horrible Bosses
As for the SAG’s I only expect to see Gary Oldman, Fassbender and Midnight in Paris (Ensemble) getting nods.
Oh, and Director and Screenplay at Globes –
Director – The Artist, The Descendants, Extremely Loud, Hugo, War Horse.
Screenplay – The Artist, The Descendants, Extremely Loud, The Help, Hugo.
Guy, I see you did not include Woodley in your Supporting Actress …… if only.
As I’ve said before, nothing against the girl, I just don’t see what the big-to-do is with the performance.
Everyone’s entranced by her legs
SAG
Best Ensemble-
“The Help”
“The Descendants”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Artist”
“Hugo”
Best Actor-
Gary Oldman “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Michael Fassbender “Shame”
George Clooney “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin “The Artist”
Brad Pitt “Moneyball”
Best Actress-
Charlize Theron “Young Adult”
Tilda Swinton “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Meryl Streep “The Iron lady”
Viola Davis “The Help”
Michelle Williams “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor-
Albert Brooks “Drive”
Christopher Plummer “Beginners”
Jonah Hill “Moneyball”
Nick Nolte “Warrior”
Kenneth Branagh “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actress-
Jessica Chastain “The Help”
Octavia Spencer “The Help”
Vanessa Redgrave “Coriolanus”
Shailene Woodley “The Descendants”
Carrey Muligan “Shame”
SAG:
Best Ensemble: The Artist, The Descendants, The Help, Hugo, Midnight in Paris
Best Actor: George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jean Dujardin, Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt
Best Actress: Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams
Best Supporting Actor: Kenneth Branagh, Albert Brooks, Nick Nolte, Patton Oswalt, Christopher Plummer
Best Supporting Actress: Berenice Bejo, Jessica Chastain (in “The Help”), Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Shailene Woodley
And as for Best Stunt Ensemble…I have no idea…I’ll just steal Guy’s predictions.
Golden Globes
Best Picture (Drama)-
The Descendants
War Horse
Moneyball
Hugo
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Best Picture (Musical/Comedy)-
Midnight in Paris
The Artist
Bridesmaids
The Muppets
Young Adult
Best Actor (Drama)
George Clooney “The Descendants”
Brad Pitt “Moneyball”
Ryan Gosling “The Ides of March”
Leonardo Dicaprio “J. Edgar”
Gary Oldman “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Actor (Comedy)-
Jean Dujardin “The Artist”
Owen Wilson “Midnight in Paris”
Joseph Gordon Levitt “50/50”
Steve Carrell “Crazy Stupid Love”
Paul Giamatti “Win, Win”
Best Actress (Drama)-
Meryl Streep “The Iron Lady”
Viola Davis “The Help”
Kirsten Dunst “Melancholia”
Glen Close “Albert Nobbs”
Rooney Mara “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Best Actress (Comedy)-
Michelle Williams “My Week with Marilyn”
Charlize Theron “Young Adult”
Berenice Bejo “The Artist”
Kristen Wiig “Bridesmaids”
Mila Kunis “Friends with Benefits”
Best Supporting Actor-
Jonah Hill “Moneyball”
Kenneth Branagh “My Week with Marilyn”
Albert Brooks “Drive”
Max von Sydow “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Brad Pitt “The Tree of Life”
Best Supporting Actress-
Melissa McCarthy “Bridesmaids”
Octavia Spencer “The Help”
Sandra Bullock “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Shailene Woodley “The Descendants”
Vanessa Redgrave “Coriolanus”
I was one of those who tweeted/requested for a SAG and GG prediction thread :D Thanks Guy for making this one!
My SAG predictions:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Artist
Hugo
The Descendants
The Help
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
George Clooney (The Descendants)
Brad Pitt (Moneyball)
Jean Dujardin (The Artist)
Michael Fassbender (Shame)
Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady)
Viola Davis (The Help)
Michelle Williams (My Week with Marilyn)
Tilda Swinton (We Need to Talk About Kevin)
Glenn Close (Albert Nobbs)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Albert Brooks (Drive)
Christopher Plummer (Beginners)
Kenneth Branagh (My Week with Marilyn)
Brad Pitt (Tree of Life)
Ben Kingsley (Hugo)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Berenice Bejo (The Artist)
Jessica Chastain (The Help)
Octavia Spencer (The Help)
Shailene Woodley (The Descendants)
Vanessa Redgrave (Coriolanus)
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hollows Part 2
Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol
Ensemble- The Artist, Bridesmaids, The Descendants, The Help, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Actor- Clooney, DiCaprio, DuJardin, Oldman, Pitt
Actress- Davis, Streep, Swinton, Theron, Williams
S. Actor- Brooks, Hill, Kingsley, Oswald, Plummer
S. Actress- Chastain (The Help), McCarthy, Redgrave, Spencer, Woodley
Stunt- Captain America, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Transformers
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will have a very strong showing.
“Will “Hugo” and “War Horse” feature, despite not being major acting showcases? ”
Correction, they ARE acting showcases, War Horse especially with very strong perfromances. Just because they are not singled out or were not singled out doesn’t mean they don’t have good acting.
“…doesn’t mean they don’t have good acting.”
Which is not what I said. You’re twisting the argument.
Ensemble:
The Artist
Bridesmaids
Harry Potter
The Help
Midnight In Paris
Actor:
Fassbender, Shame
DiCaprio, J. Edgar
Clooney, Descendants
Gosling, Drive
Pitt, Moneyball
Actress:
Theron, Young Adult
Streep, The Iron Lady
Davis, The Help
Williams, Marilyn
Mara, Dragon Tattoo
S. Actor:
Brooks, Drive
Kingsley, Hugo
Stoll, Midnight In Paris
Plummer, Beginners
Hammer, J. Edgar
S. Actress:
Spencer, The Help
Chastain, The Help
Howard, The Help
Woodley, The Descendants
McCarthy, Bridesmaids
SAG Motion Picture Nomination Predix
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Motion Picture
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Robert Forster, “The Descendants”
Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble “Drive”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“War Horse”
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Thomas Horn receive a nomination now that I’ve seen his amazing performance – I could hear fellow guild members raving about him as we walked out
Actor- Clooney, Pitt, Dujardin, Oldman, Gosling (Drive)
Actress- Streep, Davis, Williams, Theron, Olsen
Supporting Actor- Brooks, Plummer, Horn, Branagh, Kingsley
Supporting Actress- Chastain, Spencer, Woodley, Redgrave, McCarthy
Ensemble- Artist, Bridesmaids, Help, Descendants, Hugo
Stunt- Super 8, Pirates, Harry Potter