‘Shark Tank,’ ‘The Bachelor’ get ABC renewals

ABC's endearing piecemeal renewal process reached its “alternative series” phase on Friday (May 9) morning.

As one might have expected, “The Bachelor” and “Shark Tank” have been renewed for the 2014-2015 season. In addition, “America's Funniest Home Videos” continues to be an unkillable force of nature, unlike video itself, and will be back next year.

This will be a sixth season for Friday smash “Shark Tank,” a 19th season for “The Bachelor” and — get this — Season 25 for “America's Funniest Home Videos,” which continues to be a cornerstone of ABC's Sunday lineup.

ABC announced these three renewals hours after Friday's pickups for “The Middle” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Read more here.

On Thursday night, ABC renewed “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Resurrection,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Castle,” “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs.”

Cancellations for “Trophy Wife,” “The Neighbors,” “Super Fun Night” and “Mixology” remain rumored, but unconfirmed by the network.

We're still waiting to learn the fates of “Nashville,” “Last Man Standing” and “Suburgatory.”

We're expecting more news as this endless Friday progresses.