‘Shark Tank,’ ‘The Bachelor’ get ABC renewals

#Shark Tank
05.09.14 4 years ago

ABC's endearing piecemeal renewal process reached its “alternative series” phase on Friday (May 9) morning.

As one might have expected, “The Bachelor” and “Shark Tank” have been renewed for the 2014-2015 season. In addition, “America's Funniest Home Videos” continues to be an unkillable force of nature, unlike video itself, and will be back next year.

This will be a sixth season for Friday smash “Shark Tank,” a 19th season for “The Bachelor” and — get this — Season 25 for “America's Funniest Home Videos,” which continues to be a cornerstone of ABC's Sunday lineup.

ABC announced these three renewals hours after Friday's pickups for “The Middle” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Read more here.

On Thursday night, ABC renewed “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Resurrection,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Castle,” “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs.”

Cancellations for “Trophy Wife,” “The Neighbors,” “Super Fun Night” and “Mixology” remain rumored, but unconfirmed by the network. 

We're still waiting to learn the fates of “Nashville,” “Last Man Standing” and “Suburgatory.”

We're expecting more news as this endless Friday progresses.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shark Tank
TAGSABCAMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOSSHARK TANKTHE BACHELORUpfronts 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP