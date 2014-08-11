“Columbo.” I can't think of a TV series as dated or as irreplaceable. And yet, it's just been replaced by “Sharklumbo,” a Sci-Fi original TV series about the cigar-loving detective as portrayed by a ravenous shark. Funny Or Die, thank you for the trench-coated, awfully bloody mess.
SHARKLUMBO Wants to Eat You, But… Just One More Thing
Louis VIrtel 08.11.14 4 years ago
