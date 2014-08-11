SHARKLUMBO Wants to Eat You, But… Just One More Thing

#Funny or Die
08.11.14 4 years ago

“Columbo.” I can't think of a TV series as dated or as irreplaceable. And yet, it's just been replaced by “Sharklumbo,” a Sci-Fi original TV series about the cigar-loving detective as portrayed by a ravenous shark. Funny Or Die, thank you for the trench-coated, awfully bloody mess. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die
TAGSFUNNY OR DIEGINA GERSHONPETER FALKSharklumbo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP