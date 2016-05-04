‘Sharknado: The 4th Awakens’ releases list of celebrity cameos and ‘Star Wars’-esque poster

It's not summer unless there's a Sharknado, and the upcoming fourth movie from SyFy just released a list of celebrity cameos as well as a Star Wars-based poster to go along with the title (The 4th Awakens) and the fact that today, May the fourth, is Star Wars day.
Without further ado, here are your celebrity cameos. It's not quite the Twin Peaks revival cast list, but it's close!
Cynthia Bailey
Benjy Bronk
Duane Chapman
Todd, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley
Stacey Dash
Jay DeMarcus
David Faustino
Lori Greiner
Robert Herjavec
Kym Johnson
Carrie Keagan
T”Keyah Crystal Keymah
Frank Mir
Vince Neil
Wayne Newton
Gena Lee Nolin
Alexandra Paul
Dr. Drew Pinsky
Patti Stanger
Corey Taylor
And here's the poster. David Hasselhoff hasn't looked this cool since Knight Rider.
