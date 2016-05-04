‘Sharknado: The 4th Awakens’ releases list of celebrity cameos and ‘Star Wars’-esque poster

It's not summer unless there's a Sharknado, and the upcoming fourth movie from SyFy just released a list of celebrity cameos as well as a Star Wars-based poster to go along with the title (The 4th Awakens) and the fact that today, May the fourth, is Star Wars day.

Without further ado, here are your celebrity cameos. It's not quite the Twin Peaks revival cast list, but it's close!

Cynthia Bailey

Benjy Bronk

Duane Chapman

Todd, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley

Stacey Dash

Jay DeMarcus

David Faustino

Lori Greiner

Robert Herjavec

Kym Johnson

Carrie Keagan

T”Keyah Crystal Keymah

Frank Mir

Vince Neil

Wayne Newton

Gena Lee Nolin

Alexandra Paul

Dr. Drew Pinsky

Patti Stanger

Corey Taylor

And here's the poster. David Hasselhoff hasn't looked this cool since Knight Rider.