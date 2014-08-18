Sharlto Copley to battle Eddie Izzard in Sony PlayStation’s ‘Powers’ TV series

08.18.14 4 years ago

Sharlto Copley, the star of “District 9,” is joining the cast of “Powers,” the Sony PlayStation Network series. Copley will be playing the lead male role, homicide detective Christian Walker, in the show which is based on the comic of the same name.

“Powers,” as the title suggests, exists in a world where certain people have superhuman abilities, a group referred to as Powers.  Copley's Walker, along Deena Pilgrim (previously cast Susan Heyward) are assigned to investigate cases where someone has died due to an individual with superpowers.

According to the same Deadline report which names Copley as the lead, also joining the cast is Michelle Forbes as Retro Girl, one of the aforementioned Powers.  Forbes has appeared on “The Killing,” “True Blood,” “Orphan Black,” and more.  She can also be seen in the upcoming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

The comic series “Powers” began at Image Comics in 2004 before moving over to Marvel's Icon imprint.  Sony PlayStation Network gave the TV show a direct-to-series order.  

Eddie Izzard is also a part of the cast as Wolfe, a big bad in the series' universe.   That announcement came last week.

Copley can currently be seen on the big screen in “Maleficent,” with Angelina Jolie.  He plays Stefan in Disney's tale of the evil fairy from “Sleeping Beauty.”

Around The Web

TAGSEDDIE IZZARDMICHELLE FORBESpowersSharlto CopleySony PlayStationSony PlayStation Network

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP