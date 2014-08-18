Sharlto Copley to battle Eddie Izzard in Sony PlayStation’s ‘Powers’ TV series

Sharlto Copley, the star of “District 9,” is joining the cast of “Powers,” the Sony PlayStation Network series. Copley will be playing the lead male role, homicide detective Christian Walker, in the show which is based on the comic of the same name.

“Powers,” as the title suggests, exists in a world where certain people have superhuman abilities, a group referred to as Powers. Copley's Walker, along Deena Pilgrim (previously cast Susan Heyward) are assigned to investigate cases where someone has died due to an individual with superpowers.

According to the same Deadline report which names Copley as the lead, also joining the cast is Michelle Forbes as Retro Girl, one of the aforementioned Powers. Forbes has appeared on “The Killing,” “True Blood,” “Orphan Black,” and more. She can also be seen in the upcoming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

The comic series “Powers” began at Image Comics in 2004 before moving over to Marvel's Icon imprint. Sony PlayStation Network gave the TV show a direct-to-series order.

Eddie Izzard is also a part of the cast as Wolfe, a big bad in the series' universe. That announcement came last week.

Copley can currently be seen on the big screen in “Maleficent,” with Angelina Jolie. He plays Stefan in Disney's tale of the evil fairy from “Sleeping Beauty.”