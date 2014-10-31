Sharon Stone will play America’s 1st female vice president on TNT’s ‘Agent X’

10.31.14 4 years ago

Sharon Stone will play America's 1st female vice president on TNT”s “Agent X”
TNT has given a straight-to-series 10 episode order for the drama series, which also co-stars Gerald McRaney. Stone will play America”s first female vice president, who soon learns that her job comes with a top-secret duty to protect the Constitution in crisis situations by using a secret operative called “Agent X.”

