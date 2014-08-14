Is This Resurrected ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ The Best Behind The Scenes Photo Ever?

Did you guys know its been a whole decade since 'Shaun of the Dead' was released? The 10th anniversary rolls around September 24. Wow. Let's all just take a moment to feel old.

Okay, everyone good? 

So remember when Ed (Nick Frost) stops mid-zombie fighting frenzy to take a quick photo of his body Shaun (Simon Pegg) indelicato with an undead lady? If not, let's refresh your memory with a quick trip back through time.

Frost is obviously using a disposable camera because in 2004 all cellphones made pictures look like they were taken with a potato. And at some point, that photo was actually developed. Behold!

The photo was found by Bloody Disgusting who most likely saw it on this Reddit thread. After a few minutes of digging, I managed to find the original source. Director Edgar Wright himself. His Flickr account is a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes photos – not only from “Shaun of the Dead” – but all his movies. Seriously, you should go check it out!

