The ‘Shazam’ Comic-Con Trailer Proves There’s A Superhero In All Of Us

At San Diego Comic-Con, the two-hour Warner Bros. presentation included the Shazam teaser trailer (which was a surprise, given that the main expectation was for footage at this date). Take a look above at our new dancing superhero, whose swift transformation from bulled teenage foster kid to, well, Shazam sparks some instantaneous conundrums.

Such as … how does one learn to fly, and man, how hard is it to go to the bathroom while wearing an impractical costume? The adult Shazam, played by Zachary Levi with much youthful enthusiasm, looks to be ready for adventure, if only he can get those superhero moves down. Given the tone of how Warner Bros. is handling most D.C. comic book adaptations, this trailer feels like a proverbial breath of fresh air. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word — SHAZAM! — this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart — inside a ripped, godlike body — Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).

Shazam isn’t due to hit theaters until April 5, 2019, but if the charming trailer is any indication, this film shall be a treat for comic fans.