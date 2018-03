Sometimes when you're scrubbing the kitchen, you can overlook some terrible stains. Shelley Duvall is here to help you clean.

That's actually comedian and actor Dudley Beene as Shelley, and his commitment to Shelley's particular flightiness is admirable. Also, that is a very, very accurate representation of what Shelley wore in the movie. If only Stanley Kubrick was here to get 126 more takes.