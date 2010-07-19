Sheryl Crow, Jonas Bros. and R.E.M. lead a slow July 20 release slate

It looks a little like the mid-90s on this week”s release slate with new albums from ’90s mainstays Marc Cohn and Sheryl Crow. The Jonas Bros. also chime in with a new project, a soundtrack to their Disney Channel series, “Jonas L.A.,” as does another set of brothers, twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel, with “Humanoid Live.”

Marc Cohn, “Listening Booth: 1970” (Saguaro Road): Singer/songwriter best known for “Walking in Memphis” turns back time to 40 years ago with a collection of songs from 1970, including “Wild World” and “Maybe I”m Amazed.” Guests include India.Arie and Aimee Mann.

Sheryl Crow, “100 Miles From Memphis” (A&M/Interscope): She”s relocated to Nashville and now she continues her pay homage to all things Tennessee with this soulful salute to the Memphis sound she grew up listening to as a kid in Kennett, Mo. Nestled among the originals are covers of The Jackson 5″s “I Want You Back,” and Terence Trent D”Arby”s “Sign Your Name,” featuring Memphis native Justin Timberlake.

Ry Cuming, “Ry Cuming” (Bellasonic/Jive): Australian surfer turned singer paired with producer John Alagia (John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band) for his major label debut. The singer/songwriter pairs with Sara Bareilles on “Always Remember.”

Jonas Bros., “Jonas L.A.” (Walt Disney): The soundtrack to JoBros” Disney Channel series, now based in Los Angeles, attempts to showcase a more grown-up trio. Kevin, after all, is a married man.

R.E.M., “Fables of the Reconstruction” (EMI). The 25th anniversary reissue of the Athens, Ga.-band’s third studio album for I.R.S. includes such classics as “Driver 8” and “Can’t Get There From Here.” It’s not as jangly as some other R.E.M. albums, but it has aged beautifully. The 2-disc set includes newly digitally remastered versions of the original, as well as the demos and three previously unreleased tracks.

Tokio Hotel, “Humanoid City Live” (Cherrytree/Interscope): The German rock band, led by the androgynous Bill Kaulitz, has lost a little steam in the U.S., but they”ll try to regain it with this CD/DVD combo taken from the behind its third studio album, “Humanoid.”