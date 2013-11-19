She’s here! Stevie Nicks arrives at ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

11.19.13 5 years ago

We all knew that we absolutely needed Stevie Nicks to show up on “American Horror Story: Coven” (Wed. at 10:00 p.m. ET on FX) once we saw Lily Rabe’s Misty Day character. Guess what? Show creator Ryan Murphy agreed, and now Stevie is on the set. Better yet, Murphy tweeted a picture, so we have proof positive that Nicks not only accepted the offer, she’s there in her best witchy garb, ready to twirl and croak and curse and do whatever the role demands. How much do we love Stevie? Let us count the ways — though quietly, and to ourselves. It’s the only respectful way.

If you don’t believe it, here’s the proof. Doesn’t she look lovely? Seriously, we want to know where she’s keeping her Dorian Gray pic, because she looks amazing. And those boots! 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Will you watch Stevie Nicks on “American Horror Story: Coven”? 

Around The Web

TAGSAmerican Horror Story CovenLily RabeRYAN MURPHYSTEVIE NICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP