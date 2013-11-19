She’s here! Stevie Nicks arrives at ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

We all knew that we absolutely needed Stevie Nicks to show up on “American Horror Story: Coven” (Wed. at 10:00 p.m. ET on FX) once we saw Lily Rabe’s Misty Day character. Guess what? Show creator Ryan Murphy agreed, and now Stevie is on the set. Better yet, Murphy tweeted a picture, so we have proof positive that Nicks not only accepted the offer, she’s there in her best witchy garb, ready to twirl and croak and curse and do whatever the role demands. How much do we love Stevie? Let us count the ways — though quietly, and to ourselves. It’s the only respectful way.

If you don’t believe it, here’s the proof. Doesn’t she look lovely? Seriously, we want to know where she’s keeping her Dorian Gray pic, because she looks amazing. And those boots!

She’s here! Stevie Nicks on the set of Coven! pic.twitter.com/ffCA2nQNbr – Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) November 19, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Will you watch Stevie Nicks on “American Horror Story: Coven”?