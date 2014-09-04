Shia LaBeouf and Jesse Eisenberg circling ‘Arms & the Dudes’

It's the dream team: Shia LaBeouf and Jesse Eisenberg may be uniting to play stoner arms dealers.

The duo is reportedly in talks to co-star in the black comedy “Arms & the Dudes” from director Todd Phillips (the “Hangover” films), according to Deadline.

Based on Guy Lawson's Rolling Stone article, “Dudes” centers on the real life novice arms dealers from Miami who somehow won a contract from the Pentagon to furnish U.S. allies in Afghanistan with $300 million worth of weapons, only to eventually be charged with 71 counts of fraud.

Jonah Hill was earlier rumored to be in talks for one of the leads, but has since exited the project.

The film will be the first title from Phillips and Bradley Cooper's production company based at Warner Bros. They'll produce along with Mark Gordon, while Bryan Zuriff will act as exec producer. Jason Smilovic (“Lucky Number Slevin”) is writing the script.

Recently, LaBeouf has been known less for his movie roles than his eccentric public behavior — including wearing a paper bag over his head at the Cannes premiere of “Nymphomniac,” and taking part in an L.A. art installation in which he “apologized” to fans.

He'll next be seen alongside Brad Pitt on David Ayers' WWII drama “Fury,” and that film, along with “Arms & the Dude” could put his career on a new path.

Eisenberg, meanwhile, was recently seen in “Night Moves” and will be seen as Lex Luthor in 2015's “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”