Shia LaBeouf may be sexing it up for Lars von Trier’s ‘Nymphomaniac’

Will Shia LaBeouf be appearing in the “beouf” for his next movie? We wouldn’t be surprised.

After all, the “Transformers” star – who recently went full monty in a recent video for the Icelandic “post-rock” group Sigur Ros – is reportedly in talks for a new Lars von Trier film titled “Nymphomaniac.” And that doesn’t appear to be an ironic title – according to The Hollywood Reporter, the English-language film will follow the erotic exploits of a woman (Charlotte Gainsbourg) from her “youth” up to the age of 50. Stellan Skarsgard is attached to star as the woman’s husband.

While no details on the specific character being eyed by LaBeouf are available at this time, the film will reportedly be split into two parts, with von Trier shooting two versions of each – one explicit, and one considerably “softer.”

“Nymphomaniac” – which follows closely on the heels of von Trier’s “Melancholia” from late last year – is slated to being production in September.

LaBeouf will next be seen in “Lawless” (Cannes review), director John Hillcoat’s adaptation of the 2008 historical novel “The Wettest County.” Also starring Tom Hardy, Jessica Chastain, Gary Oldman, Mia Wasikowska and Guy Pearce, the Prohibition-era drama is slated for release on August 31.



