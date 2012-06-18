Watch: Shia LaBeouf stars in serious and NSFW Sigur Ros music vid

You’ve probably never seen actor Shia LaBeouf like this.

The “Transformers” star co-leads the music video to Sigur Ros’ new “Fjögur píanó,” the third song to get an experimental music video treatment from their album “Valtari.” LaBeouf and actress/dancer Denna Thompson perform as “a man and woman locked in a never-ending cycle of addiction and desire,” forcing them through some high-stress, abstract dream sequences during which both stars appearing completely in the nude.

It is emotional and also very beautiful. I found it kind of hard to watch more than once, with all its lacerations and breaking glass and the weirdo car scene — with the actors kidnapped and licking insect-filled lollipops — with all its sharks. But the performances are worth while and the styling is absolutely breathtaking. The track didn’t stand out much from the album for me, but now it doesn’t seem as interstitial.

Also, Shia should stick to the ponytail. It’s kinda working for me. Reminds me of Milo Ventimiglia on Fergie’s “Good Girls Don’t Cry” music video.

Oh, the things I’m finding myself say today.

“Fjögur píanó” was directed by Alma Har’el, who also helmed Tribeca pick “Bombay Beach.” That film had a dance sequence, as well, that depicted similar desperations, equally strong visually. I interviewed Beirut’s Zach Condon, who made music for that film; you can read that interview about “Bombay Beach” here. In Contention also reviewed her film.

“Valtari” was released last month.

The eight-and-a-half minute “Fjogur piano” is below. Please be advised, it’s not safe for work and may derail your work day, too.