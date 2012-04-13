Shocker: Lil Wayne signs 4-album deal with Cash Money, looks to love songs

This may come as a shock but Lil Wayne wishes to continue working with Cash Money.

The rapper announced on MTV that he’s re-upped with his longtime label home, inking a four-album deal. His first expected effort behind that agreement: “I Am Not a Human Being II,” a sequel of sorts to — you guessed it — “I Am Not a Human Being” from 2010. No release date has been set for “II,” though label head Bryan “Birdman” Williams has previously hinted at a spring drop. Considering Weezy’s previous date push-backs, look more at the summer.

His next album will be the follow-up to “Tha Carter IV,” out last year after the rapper had been released from prison.

“Contract-wise, I only get paid for 12 songs. Maybe on a ‘Carter’ album, you probably only gonna get 12 songs, maybe a bonus 13. But on this ‘I Am Not a Human Being’ thing, I really don’t care… you’re probably gonna get 16 on there,” he said in his interview.

Wayne also said he was embracing his creative side that rolled out songs like “How to Love”: that’s right, ladies, he’s planning a love songs set, tentatively titled “DEVOL” (LOVED backwards). Check out the video below.

“Everybody knows I came into the game at 11 years old with Cash Money Records, before we even had a major deal,” Wayne said. “We signed a deal in I don’t remember when, and I been with Cash Money ever since. So if you’re looking for integrity, I am the definition. If you’re looking for a person that’s gonna stay down, I am the definition. If you’re looking for loyalty, I am just that.”