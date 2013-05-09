Shocking truth exposed: The Atacama humanoid is actually Beavis

Sorry, UFO enthusiasts and science, that Atacama humanoid isn’t an alien or a human – it’s the remains of one of America’s favorite cartoon characters.

Oh sure, you could choose to believe Stanford University’s Garry Nolan, who claims that the six-inch tall skeleton found in Chile’s Atacama desert (and soon to be featured in a documentary entitled “Sirius”) was a human being who likely “lived to the age of six to eight,” but quite frankly, “director of stem cell research” sounds like a made-up title. I, on the other hand, write for the internet, so when I say this thing is Beavis, well, who are you going to believe, me or Garry SchNolanface?

I rest my case:

