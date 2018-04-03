hbo

The existence of “S World” was first teased in the Westworld season one finale and again in the most recent trailer, where we see samurai armies and a geisha host (played by Rinko Kikuchi, who was nominated for an Oscar for performance work in Babel). HBO has since confirmed that the “S” stands for “Shogun,” not “Samurai” as originally assumed, and it’s one of six parks operated by Delos Incorporated, along with Westworld, probably Roman World and Medieval World, and two other complete unknowns. The network also updated the Delos website with intriguing new details about Shogun World.

For those for whom Westworld is not enough, the true connoisseur of gore can indulge their fantasies with the slash of a katana. Modeled after Japan’s Edo period, Shogun World offers a chance for guests to embrace their inner warrior, in a landscape of highest beauty and darkest horror. Let your true self take shape in the land where self-discovery is an art form. (Via)

During South by Southwest, HBO turned a ghost town on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, into Sweetwater, where much of Westworld season one took place. We’ll have more about the experience closer to the new season, but wandering around among the cowboys and prostitutes was a samurai. When I asked him what he was doing there, he didn’t say anything. The samurai just looked me in the eye, sword in hand, and walked away. I have never been more intimidated and, after the “true connoisseur of gore” tease, intrigued by Shogun World.

Westworld returns to HBO on April 22.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)