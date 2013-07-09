Shopping GOOP: 10 more ridiculous things Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to sell you

#Gwyneth Paltrow
07.09.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

It’s weird, but it looks like our first gallery of 10 wildly expensive, totally ridiculous products Gwyneth Paltrow was selling exclusively through her lifestyle site GOOP wasn’t enough to make GP stop dead in her tracks and exclaim, “Wait! Hold on! What am I doing? Should I really be encouraging people to spend a month’s rent on an earring shaped like a safety pin? Maidservent, tell the butler to shut down the servers immediately!”

So we’re doing another one. Here are 10 possibly even more absurd products you can but should not buy through GOOP.

