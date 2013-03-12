‘Short Term 12’ and ‘William and the Windmill’ win jury awards at SXSW

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2013 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Conference and Festival’s jury and special awards ceremony tonight in Austin, Texas. Desin Daniel Cretton’s “Short Term 12” and Ben Nabors’s “William and the Windmill” took top honors in the narrative and documentary feature fields respectively.

Audience awards will be presented Saturday, March 16. The fest runs through Sunday, March 17.

Check out the full list of winners below.

“We start each year anew, never knowing what’s ahead,” said Film Conference and Festival Producer Janet Pierson via press release. “We fall in love with the films as we program, but they truly come alive in front of our audience, and the feedback for the entire program this year has been so enthusiastic and rewarding. We know the juries had a tough job, but are grateful for their commitment to the task. We’re thrilled with the quality of the work recognized.”

Feature Film Jury Awards

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Grand Jury Winner: “William and the Windmill”

Director: Ben Nabors

Special Jury Recognition for Cinematography: “Touba”

Director of Photography: Scott Duncan

Special Jury Recognition for Directing: “We Always Lie To Strangers”

Directors: AJ Schnack & David Wilson

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Grand Jury Winner: “Short Term 12”

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Special Jury Recognition for Ensemble Cast: “Burma”

Christopher Abbott

Gaby Hoffmann

Christopher McCann

Dan Bittner

Emily Fleischer

Jacinta Puga

Matt McCarthy

Kelly Aucoin

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Tishuan Scott, “The Retrieval”

Short Film Jury Awards

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Winner: “Ellen is Leaving”

Director: Michelle Savill

Honorable Mention: “Sequin Raze”

Director: Sarah Gertrude Shapiro

Honorable Mention: “SKIN”

Director: Jordana Spiro

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Winner: “SLOMO”

Director: Josh Izenberg

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: “The Apocalypse”

Directors: Andrew Zuchero

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: “Oh Willy…”

Director: Emma De Swaef & Marc James Roels

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: Vitalic, “Stamina”

Director: Saman Keshavarz

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: “The Benfactress”

Director: Alina Vega

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Winner: “Kiss of the Damned”

Designer: Akiko Stehrenberger, Gravillis Inc

Special Jury Recognition: “We Always Lie To Strangers”

Designer: Erik Buckham, PALACEWORKS

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Winner: “Joven & Alocada”

Designer: Pablo González, Fabula

Special Jury Recognition: “Crave”

Designer: Raleigh Stewart, Iron Helmet

SXSW Special Awards

SXSW CHICKEN & EGG EMERGENT NARRATIVE WOMAN DIRECTOR AWARD

Winner: Hannah Fidell, “A Teacher”

Special Mention: Katie Graham, “Zero Charisma”

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD

Winner: “Loves Her Gun”

Director: Geoff Marslett

KAREN SCHMEER FILM EDITING FELLOWSHIP

Presented to: Jim Hession