‘Short Term 12’ and ‘William and the Windmill’ win jury awards at SXSW

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2013 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Conference and Festival’s jury and special awards ceremony tonight in Austin, Texas. Desin Daniel Cretton’s “Short Term 12” and Ben Nabors’s “William and the Windmill” took top honors in the narrative and documentary feature fields respectively.
Audience awards will be presented Saturday, March 16. The fest runs through Sunday, March 17.
Check out the full list of winners below.
“We start each year anew, never knowing what’s ahead,” said Film Conference and Festival Producer Janet Pierson via press release. “We fall in love with the films as we program, but they truly come alive in front of our audience, and the feedback for the entire program this year has been so enthusiastic and rewarding. We know the juries had a tough job, but are grateful for their commitment to the task. We’re thrilled with the quality of the work recognized.”
Feature Film Jury Awards
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Grand Jury Winner: “William and the Windmill”
Director: Ben Nabors
Special Jury Recognition for Cinematography: “Touba”
Director of Photography: Scott Duncan
Special Jury Recognition for Directing: “We Always Lie To Strangers”
Directors: AJ Schnack & David Wilson
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Grand Jury Winner: “Short Term 12”
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Special Jury Recognition for Ensemble Cast: “Burma”
Christopher Abbott
Gaby Hoffmann
Christopher McCann
Dan Bittner
Emily Fleischer
Jacinta Puga
Matt McCarthy
Kelly Aucoin
Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Tishuan Scott, “The Retrieval”
Short Film Jury Awards
NARRATIVE SHORTS
Winner: “Ellen is Leaving”
Director: Michelle Savill
Honorable Mention: “Sequin Raze”
Director: Sarah Gertrude Shapiro
Honorable Mention: “SKIN”
Director: Jordana Spiro
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
Winner: “SLOMO”
Director: Josh Izenberg
MIDNIGHT SHORTS
Winner: “The Apocalypse”
Directors: Andrew Zuchero
ANIMATED SHORTS
Winner: “Oh Willy…”
Director: Emma De Swaef & Marc James Roels
MUSIC VIDEOS
Winner: Vitalic, “Stamina”
Director: Saman Keshavarz
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS
Winner: “The Benfactress”
Director: Alina Vega
SXSW Film Design Awards
EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN
Winner: “Kiss of the Damned”
Designer: Akiko Stehrenberger, Gravillis Inc
Special Jury Recognition: “We Always Lie To Strangers”
Designer: Erik Buckham, PALACEWORKS
EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
Winner: “Joven & Alocada”
Designer: Pablo González, Fabula
Special Jury Recognition: “Crave”
Designer: Raleigh Stewart, Iron Helmet
SXSW Special Awards
SXSW CHICKEN & EGG EMERGENT NARRATIVE WOMAN DIRECTOR AWARD
Winner: Hannah Fidell, “A Teacher”
Special Mention: Katie Graham, “Zero Charisma”
LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD
Winner: “Loves Her Gun”
Director: Geoff Marslett
KAREN SCHMEER FILM EDITING FELLOWSHIP
Presented to: Jim Hession
Question: Has any film that hit big at SXSW ever gone on to any Oscar (or other major awards season) success?