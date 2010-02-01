2009 Razzies take shots at Beyonce, ‘New Moon,’ ‘Transformers 2’ and ‘Land of the Lost’

In anticipation of the 2010 Oscar Nominations tomorrow morning, John Wilson and the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation announced their 2009 Razzie honorees today. Yes, it’s that time again. To celebrate only the worst that Hollywood has to offer. Unfortunately, what sucks — for lack of a better word — about the Razzies is that it isn’t really about the “worst” the movie industry offers. Instead it’s about the easiest and most publicity friendly targets to mock. Sure, some of those performances may not be pretty weak, but recurring targets such as Ben Affleck, Eddie Murphy, Madonna and John Travolta clue anyone in that there is another agenda at work here. But, hey, they can be fun to snicker at. Especially during an awards season we all take way too seriously. So, with that in mind…your nominees are…
Worst Picture
All About Steve
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Land of The Lost
Old Dogs
Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen
(Aka Trannies, Too)
Lowdown: Was warned off “Steve” and “Old Dogs” and thought “Lost” was just creepy, not bad. This pundit’s vote is for the painful “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”
Worst Actor
All Three Jonas Brothers
JONAS BROTHERS: THE 3-D CONCERT EXPERIENCE
Will Ferrell
LAND OF THE LOST
Steve Martin
PINK PANTHER 2
Eddie Murphy
IMAGINE THAT
John Travolta
OLD DOGS
Lowdown: It’s somewhat of distasteful to rip on Travolta or his wife right now (really guys?), but Martin is clearly the winner here. The “Pink Panther” remakes have been a travesty against cinema.
Worst Actress
Beyonce
OBSESSED
Sandra Bullock
ALL ABOUT STEVE
Mylie Cyrus
HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE
Megan Fox
JENNIFER’s BODY and TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
Sarah Jessica Parker
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THE MORGANS?
Lowdown: Tough one. Beyonce is excused just for the a**-whipping she takes out on Ali Larter in the last 10 min of “Obsessed.” Fox is actually pretty great in “Body,” Cyrus doesn’t deserver to be here and Parker isn’t the problem in “Morgans” (Hugh Grant and the screenplay are). We’re going with Bullock for her horrible wig in “Steve,” plus the fact she co-produced the turd (ie, she knew what she was getting into).
Worst Supporting Actor
Billy Ray Cyrus
HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE
Hugh Hefner (as Himself)
MISS MARCH
Robert Pattinson
TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON
Jorma Taccone (as Cha-Ka)
LAND OF THE LOST
Marlon Wayans
G.I. JOE
Lowdown: This one is easy. Even “G.I. Joe” defenders will tell you Wayans was the worst thing in the movie. (Although somewhere we think Taccone is celebrating his nod and that anyone remembered he was up on screen. This is great publicity for him!)
Worst Supporting Actress
Candice Bergen
BRIDE WARS
Ali Larter
OBSESSED
Sienna Miller
G.I. JOE
Kelly Preston
OLD DOGS
Julie White (as Mom)
TRANNIES, TOO
Lowdown: Larter was the only one winking at the camera in “Obsessed,” Miller was the most interesting performance in “G.I. Joe,” Preston’s inclusion is a pot shot and embarrassing, so that leaves the horribly over-the-top Julie White in “Transformers 2.” Yep, we’re fine with that.
Worst Onscreen Couple
Any Two (or More) Jonas Brothers
THE JONAS BROTHERS 3-D CONCERT EXPERIENCE
Sandra Bullock & Bradley Cooper
ALL ABOUT STEVE
Will Ferrell & Any Co-Star,
Creature or Comic Riff
LAND OF THE LOST
Shia LaBeouf & EITHER
Megan Fox OR
Any Transformer
TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
Kristen Stewart & EITHER
Robert Pattinson OR
Taylor Lautner
TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON
Lowdown: This is easy, LaBeouf has never looked more unhappy than the 2 hours plus he runs around in “Transformers 2.” Whether it’s with Fox or a giant robot, this is his all the way.
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Land of The Lost
Pink Panther 2
(A Rip-Off of a Sequel to a Remake)
Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Lowdown: “Transformers 2.” It’s just so painful to watch. I’m dreading the endless reruns on cable.
Worst Director
Michael Bay
TRANNIES, TOO
Walt Becker
OLD DOGS
Brad Silberling
LAND OF THE LOST
Stephen Sommers
G.I. JOE
Phil Traill
ALL ABOUT STEVE
Lowdown: This is a tough one, but we’re actually going to go with Phil Traill for “All About Steve.” The man had Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper together in a romantic comedy and still couldn’t make it work. That’s a bad sign.
Worst Screenplay
All About Steve
Screenplay by Kim Barker
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Screenplay by Stuart Beattie and David Elliot & Paul Lovett
Land of The Lost
Written by Chris Henchy & Dennis McNicholas
Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen
Written by Ehren Kruger & Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman
Twilight Saga: New Moon
Screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg
Lowdown: The incredulous “Transformers 2.” ‘Nuff said.
Worst Film of the Decade
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Nominated for 10 RAZZIES / “Winner” of 8
Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
Nominated for 9 RAZZIES/ “Winner” of 5
Gigli (2003)
Nominated for 10 RAZZIES/ “Winner” of 7
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
Nominated for 9 RAZZIES / “Winner” of 8
Swept Away (2002)
Nominated for 9 RAZZIES/ “Winner” of 5
Lowdown: Oooh, toughie. Our vote is for “Freddy Got Fingered,” but expect “Gigli” to win just on reputation.
Worst Actor of the Decade
Ben Affleck
Nominated for 9 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 2 RAZZIES
DAREDEVIL, GIGLI, JERSEY GIRL, PAYCHECK,
PEARL HARBOR, SURVIVING CHRISTMAS
Eddie Murphy
Nominated for 12 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 3 RAZZIES
ADVENTURES of PLUTO NASH, I SPY, IMAGINE THAT,
MEET DAVE, NORBIT, SHOWTIME
Mike Myers
Nominated for 4 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 2 RAZZIES
CAT IN THE HAT, THE LOVE GURU
Rob Schneider
Nominated for 6 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 1 RAZZIE
THE ANIMAL, BENCHWARMERS, DEUCE BIGALO: EUROPEAN GIGOLO,
GRANDMA’s BOY, THE HOT CHICK,
I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY, LITTLE MAN, LITTLE NICKY
John Travolta
Nominated for 6 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 3 RAZZIES
BATTLEFIELD EARTH, DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE, LUCKY NUMBERS,
OLD DOGS, SWORDFISH
Lowdown: This is actually sort of easy. He’ll no doubt take a trade ad our ripping the pick, but Rob Schneider all the way. (Please, someone try and defend that choice.)
Worst Actress of the Decade
Mariah Carey
The Single Biggest Individual Vote Getter of the Decade:
70+% of ALL Votes for Worst Actress of 2001
GLITTER
Paris Hilton
Nominated for 5 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 4 RAZZIES
THE HOTTIE & THE NOTTIE, HOUSE of WAX, REPO: THE GENETIC OPERA
Lindsay Lohan
Nominated for 5 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 3 RAZZIES
HERBIE FULLY LOADED, I KNOW WHO KILLED ME, JUST MY LUCK
Jennifer Lopez
Nominated for 9 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 2 RAZZIES
ANGEL EYES, ENOUGH, GIGLI, JERSEY GIRL, MAID IN MANHATTAN,
MONSTER-IN-LAW, THE WEDDING PLANNER
Madonna
Nominated for 6 “Achievements,””Winner” of 4 RAZZIES
DIE ANOTHER DAY, THE NEXT BEST THING, SWEPT AWAY
Lowdown: Paris Hilton. There isn’t even a need to list the other four candidates.
To participate in voting for the 2009 Razzies. Click here. Winners will be announced on Saturday, March 6 at the Barnsdall Gallery Theater (wherever that is) in Hollywood.
What do you think of the nominees? Anyone not listed here that should be?
to be fair regarding the travolta/preston nods, the process for nomination is fairly democratic- paying members send in ballots similar to the oscars. so while the Golden Raspberry foundation might not have wanted to kick these folks while they’re down, they probably didn’t have much of a choice.
also: transformers 2 should win all the awards except “rip off/remake/sequel” which belongs to “new moon”. as bad as TF2 was, at least its screenplay didn’t just copy-and-paste its first installment and replace all the robots with aliens. the very definition of a rip-off.
John Travolta does deserve to be nominated for the HORRIBLE performance in “Old Dogs”, as well as his co-star Robin Williams! As for Steve Martin, his performance as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau is LOVELY, and tasteful, just like “Monk”. So they should get him off this list IMMEDIATLY!