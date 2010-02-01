2009 Razzies take shots at Beyonce, ‘New Moon,’ ‘Transformers 2’ and ‘Land of the Lost’

In anticipation of the 2010 Oscar Nominations tomorrow morning, John Wilson and the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation announced their 2009 Razzie honorees today. Yes, it’s that time again. To celebrate only the worst that Hollywood has to offer. Unfortunately, what sucks — for lack of a better word — about the Razzies is that it isn’t really about the “worst” the movie industry offers. Instead it’s about the easiest and most publicity friendly targets to mock. Sure, some of those performances may not be pretty weak, but recurring targets such as Ben Affleck, Eddie Murphy, Madonna and John Travolta clue anyone in that there is another agenda at work here. But, hey, they can be fun to snicker at. Especially during an awards season we all take way too seriously. So, with that in mind…your nominees are…

Worst Picture

All About Steve

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Land of The Lost

Old Dogs

Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen

(Aka Trannies, Too)

Lowdown: Was warned off “Steve” and “Old Dogs” and thought “Lost” was just creepy, not bad. This pundit’s vote is for the painful “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”

Worst Actor

All Three Jonas Brothers

JONAS BROTHERS: THE 3-D CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Will Ferrell

LAND OF THE LOST

Steve Martin

PINK PANTHER 2

Eddie Murphy

IMAGINE THAT

John Travolta

OLD DOGS



Lowdown: It’s somewhat of distasteful to rip on Travolta or his wife right now (really guys?), but Martin is clearly the winner here. The “Pink Panther” remakes have been a travesty against cinema.

Worst Actress

Beyonce

OBSESSED

Sandra Bullock

ALL ABOUT STEVE

Mylie Cyrus

HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE

Megan Fox

JENNIFER’s BODY and TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Sarah Jessica Parker

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THE MORGANS?

Lowdown: Tough one. Beyonce is excused just for the a**-whipping she takes out on Ali Larter in the last 10 min of “Obsessed.” Fox is actually pretty great in “Body,” Cyrus doesn’t deserver to be here and Parker isn’t the problem in “Morgans” (Hugh Grant and the screenplay are). We’re going with Bullock for her horrible wig in “Steve,” plus the fact she co-produced the turd (ie, she knew what she was getting into).

Worst Supporting Actor

Billy Ray Cyrus

HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE

Hugh Hefner (as Himself)

MISS MARCH

Robert Pattinson

TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON

Jorma Taccone (as Cha-Ka)

LAND OF THE LOST

Marlon Wayans

G.I. JOE

Lowdown: This one is easy. Even “G.I. Joe” defenders will tell you Wayans was the worst thing in the movie. (Although somewhere we think Taccone is celebrating his nod and that anyone remembered he was up on screen. This is great publicity for him!)

Worst Supporting Actress

Candice Bergen

BRIDE WARS

Ali Larter

OBSESSED

Sienna Miller

G.I. JOE

Kelly Preston

OLD DOGS

Julie White (as Mom)

TRANNIES, TOO



Lowdown: Larter was the only one winking at the camera in “Obsessed,” Miller was the most interesting performance in “G.I. Joe,” Preston’s inclusion is a pot shot and embarrassing, so that leaves the horribly over-the-top Julie White in “Transformers 2.” Yep, we’re fine with that.

Worst Onscreen Couple

Any Two (or More) Jonas Brothers

THE JONAS BROTHERS 3-D CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Sandra Bullock & Bradley Cooper

ALL ABOUT STEVE

Will Ferrell & Any Co-Star,

Creature or Comic Riff

LAND OF THE LOST

Shia LaBeouf & EITHER

Megan Fox OR

Any Transformer

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Kristen Stewart & EITHER

Robert Pattinson OR

Taylor Lautner

TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON

Lowdown: This is easy, LaBeouf has never looked more unhappy than the 2 hours plus he runs around in “Transformers 2.” Whether it’s with Fox or a giant robot, this is his all the way.

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Land of The Lost

Pink Panther 2

(A Rip-Off of a Sequel to a Remake)

Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Lowdown: “Transformers 2.” It’s just so painful to watch. I’m dreading the endless reruns on cable.



Worst Director

Michael Bay

TRANNIES, TOO

Walt Becker

OLD DOGS

Brad Silberling

LAND OF THE LOST

Stephen Sommers

G.I. JOE

Phil Traill

ALL ABOUT STEVE

Lowdown: This is a tough one, but we’re actually going to go with Phil Traill for “All About Steve.” The man had Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper together in a romantic comedy and still couldn’t make it work. That’s a bad sign.

Worst Screenplay

All About Steve

Screenplay by Kim Barker

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Screenplay by Stuart Beattie and David Elliot & Paul Lovett

Land of The Lost

Written by Chris Henchy & Dennis McNicholas

Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen

Written by Ehren Kruger & Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg



Lowdown: The incredulous “Transformers 2.” ‘Nuff said.

Worst Film of the Decade

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Nominated for 10 RAZZIES / “Winner” of 8

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Nominated for 9 RAZZIES/ “Winner” of 5

Gigli (2003)

Nominated for 10 RAZZIES/ “Winner” of 7

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

Nominated for 9 RAZZIES / “Winner” of 8

Swept Away (2002)

Nominated for 9 RAZZIES/ “Winner” of 5



Lowdown: Oooh, toughie. Our vote is for “Freddy Got Fingered,” but expect “Gigli” to win just on reputation.

Worst Actor of the Decade

Ben Affleck

Nominated for 9 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 2 RAZZIES

DAREDEVIL, GIGLI, JERSEY GIRL, PAYCHECK,

PEARL HARBOR, SURVIVING CHRISTMAS

Eddie Murphy

Nominated for 12 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 3 RAZZIES

ADVENTURES of PLUTO NASH, I SPY, IMAGINE THAT,

MEET DAVE, NORBIT, SHOWTIME

Mike Myers

Nominated for 4 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 2 RAZZIES

CAT IN THE HAT, THE LOVE GURU

Rob Schneider

Nominated for 6 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 1 RAZZIE

THE ANIMAL, BENCHWARMERS, DEUCE BIGALO: EUROPEAN GIGOLO,

GRANDMA’s BOY, THE HOT CHICK,

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY, LITTLE MAN, LITTLE NICKY

John Travolta

Nominated for 6 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 3 RAZZIES

BATTLEFIELD EARTH, DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE, LUCKY NUMBERS,

OLD DOGS, SWORDFISH



Lowdown: This is actually sort of easy. He’ll no doubt take a trade ad our ripping the pick, but Rob Schneider all the way. (Please, someone try and defend that choice.)



Worst Actress of the Decade

Mariah Carey

The Single Biggest Individual Vote Getter of the Decade:

70+% of ALL Votes for Worst Actress of 2001

GLITTER

Paris Hilton

Nominated for 5 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 4 RAZZIES

THE HOTTIE & THE NOTTIE, HOUSE of WAX, REPO: THE GENETIC OPERA

Lindsay Lohan

Nominated for 5 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 3 RAZZIES

HERBIE FULLY LOADED, I KNOW WHO KILLED ME, JUST MY LUCK

Jennifer Lopez

Nominated for 9 “Achievements,” “Winner” of 2 RAZZIES

ANGEL EYES, ENOUGH, GIGLI, JERSEY GIRL, MAID IN MANHATTAN,

MONSTER-IN-LAW, THE WEDDING PLANNER

Madonna

Nominated for 6 “Achievements,””Winner” of 4 RAZZIES

DIE ANOTHER DAY, THE NEXT BEST THING, SWEPT AWAY

Lowdown: Paris Hilton. There isn’t even a need to list the other four candidates.

To participate in voting for the 2009 Razzies. Click here. Winners will be announced on Saturday, March 6 at the Barnsdall Gallery Theater (wherever that is) in Hollywood.



What do you think of the nominees? Anyone not listed here that should be?