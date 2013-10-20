Should ‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years A Slave’ be worried about ‘Saving Mr. Banks?’

LONDON – “Saving Mr. Banks” closed the 2013 BFI London Film Festival Sunday night and, as expected, officially entered the 2014 Oscar race. When your movie tells the true story of the sparring relationship between the Walt Disney (played by Tom Hanks, no less) and author P.L. Travers (Emma “where have you been this past decade” Thompson) over the making of “Mary Poppins,” the Oscar bait signs are pretty obvious. Happily, and you can learn more in Guy Lodge’s review, the film is actually pretty entertaining with some honest dramatic moments audiences won’t expect. And yet, whether “Banks” will have a real impact on the Best Picture race might be too hard to gauge Stateside.
Before we get any further, however, let’s make one thing clear: “Saving Mr. Banks” will be nominated for Best Picture. Like “Gravity” and “12 Years A Slave,” you can bet money in Vegas that it’s in. There’s no debate there. Winning Oscar’s top prize? That’s another matter.
What “Banks” immediately has going for it is that Academy members will absolutely eat up the scenes between Travers, the Sherman brothers (B.J. Novak and Jason Schwartzman) and screenwriter Don DaGradi (an already unheralded Bradley Whitford) as they comb every line of the proposed script. Members will also love seeing a human side to Disney, one that is rarely alluded to as he’s become more of an icon over the decades. Hanks’ Disney is a guy who miscalculates, gets frustrated and has a personal passion about a project as opposed to seeing it as another cash cow (basically, he’s a well-rounded human being). Moreover, for all the film’s faults (we’ll get there), the scenes between Thompson and Hanks are not only memorable, but they are special. They don’t turn “Banks” into a top 10 critics’ pick, but they elevate it far and above its source material.
Obviously, AMPAS always likes to reward a hit when it can and “Banks” is going to be one of the biggest films during the holiday season. It’s simply one of the few movies you can take your parents to and everyone can have a good time. $100 million-plus domestic is guaranteed at this point.
Lastly, and this has not been discussed much, “Banks” will benefit from the love of Los Angeles, UK and — important — Aussie members. The film’s flashbacks take place in Australia (even though it wasn’t shot there) and there are a couple of other Down Under connections in the cast and crew that shouldn’t be spoiled. We’re not talking something as impactful as the Jacki Weaver effect (Aussie members love their Jacki), but these are the sort of nuggets that consultants count on when looking for votes in a close race.
All that being said, “Banks” has its issues. The flashback scenes, for the most part, do not work. Director John Lee Hancock just can’t figure out how to integrate them in a subtle way and Colin Farrell is either miscast or just received terrible direction as Travers’ father. Heads up Disney: you may want to have Hancock stop telling the story of how Farrell fought for the part, as he did before the film’s premiere, because it only reminds you how weak he is when it’s all over. And while I’ve heard a number of ladies say they were emotional seeing the film in Los Angeles, I saw lots of dry eyes at the London public premiere. Does that mean LA industry relate to Travers’ creative battles more? Perhaps it strikes an emotional chord with them? Something to keep an eye on for sure.
Moreover, it’s a tad harsh this early on, but Hancock is not going to earn a Best Director nomination for “Banks.” The issues I’ve already noted will just be too much for that branch to bear. Plus, it’s another incredibly competitive category this year. Hey, I know what you’re saying. “But Ben Affleck got shut out last year and ‘Argo’ still won Best Picture!” Trust me, as someone who kept predicting “Argo” when others said it couldn’t win, I know how history was made. As entertaining as “Banks” is, however, it’s not “Argo.” The quality of filmmaking is just not the same.
Let’s now take a look some of the other categories “Banks” will try to earn nominations in.
Best Director
As noted, just don’t see it happening. Flashbacks are too weak.
Best Actress
Emma Thompson will absolutely get nominated. Hard to see her beating Blanchett or Bullock though, even if she can charm the pants off anyone anywhere and at any time.
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks isn’t just in, he could actually win his third statue here. The role is not as emotionally and physically difficult as Michael Fassbender’s work in “12 Years” or Jared Leto’s turn in “Dallas Buyers Club,” but Hanks is superb and it will be even more impressive contrasting with his work in “Captain Phillips,” which should earn him a Best Actor nod. This may be the category where AMPAS spreads the love to “Banks.”
Best Original Screenplay
Wait, do we actually have a competitive original screenplay category this year? Kelly Marcel will share credit with Sue Smith, but it’s worth noting the former’s name must have been brought up four times during the introductions at the “Banks” premiere. The cast and crew see Marcel as the film’s original champion and she’ll be talked up a lot. There is also ton of good work the writers branch can reward her for. They won’t see the issues with the flashbacks as a script problem.
Best Editing
If it earns this nomination it can obviously win, but boy would that be a surprise.
Best Original Score
Personally, I didn’t think Thomas Newman’s score was that remarkable and was overshadowed by the original songs from “Marry Poppins” that pop up during the picture. That being said, he is an 11-time nominee. This may be no. 12.
Best Production Design
There are some really cheap-looking sets in the early Australia scenes that scream “studio lot” (and that’s not what they were going for). Michael Corenblith is a two-time nominee, but if he gets in this time around we’ll have to assume his peers found the recreation of Walt Disney’s office simply amazing.
Best Costume Design
Nothing that remarkable here. If it does earn a nod it will just show widespread support throughout the Academy.
The verdict? Obviously, we have a player. And, arguably, a Best Picture win isn’t out of bounds. Should Warner Bros. and Fox Searchlight now be worried about their own films’ chances to win the big one? Not yet. Not yet. “Banks” isn’t a party crasher, but if a lot of things fall its way it could become consensus option.
Maybe.
Interesting. Will also be interesting — despite so so box office numbers — if Ron Howard’s RUSH is nominated in a few categories. Truly stellar film.
A little less confident about the box office than you. I think it looks good. But when I’ve told others it’s a movie about the making of Mary Poppins the only response I’ve heard is “why would anyone want to go see that?”
Hmm…why would anyone want to see a silent black and white movie, a movie about a boy and a tiger stuck at sea, a movie about gay cowboys, the list goes on. If the storytelling is good, the audience will come.
I hope you’re right. Remember, nobody seemed to want to see a movie about a boy living in train station though.
It’s not doing 100mil. Movies about the film industry rarely break out (Argo doesn’t count).
So, only the unseen possible BP contenders are “American Hustle””The Momuments Men” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” I really wonder if Amy Adams is for the lead. She’s so “great supporting actress” in image not really a lead.
Both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter singled out Colin Farrell as giving an especially good performance in their reviews.
“Tom Hanks isn’t just in, he could actually win his third statue here.”
Boy, I hope you’re wrong. Nothing against Mr. Hanks. But Fassbender’s work is one for the ages.
Granted, I haven’t seen Hanks performance, but as yourself noted, his role is not as demanding as Fassbender’s.
I haven’t seen Jared Leto’s performance either, but both him and Fassbender seem to have taken roles that could have ended in caricatures and instead created full bodied human beings.
Of course once I’ve seen BANKS and BUYERS, I might change my mind, but for now I am rooting for Fassbender.
However, if 12 YEARS were to win only one Oscar, I do deeply hope it goes to Lupita Nyong’o.
Leto will blow your mind. And he’s very cleverly making the rounds of screenings in LA, to remind potential voters of just how different he is from the character he created.
“If it earns [an editing] nomination it can obviously win, but boy would that be a surprise.” Can you elaborate on the “obviously” part? Isn’t it pretty infrequent for weakly directed films to win for editing, if they don’t have the necessary critical support?
“If it earns [an editing] nomination it can obviously win
BEST PICTURE.”
Every film that has won for best picture has also been nominated for best editing. So, without a nomination for editing Banks’ odds for winning best picture drop dramatically.
Well don’t overstate it. Every film to win Best Picture SINCE 1981 has also been nominated for Best Film Editing.
Yeah, I get it now. I misread it last night. Thank you for clarifying.
Whoops, forgot the qualifier of “since 1981.” Thanks Gregory!
You’re making a lot of predictions here that you are saying are guaranteed and that’s just asking for trouble. Well I got a prediction for you. You’re going to be wrong for at least one of these. Best pic nom, Best Actress nom, Best Supporting Actor nom (and possible win), 100 mil break, and non-Best Director nom. That’s a lot of predictions that could easily be wrong (particularly the last two). You should probably tone it down a bit.
Or not.
@Jonnybon
You should know more than anyone that making definitive assertions like this is just setting yourself to look like an idiot. Remember a little movie called Brave?
No, it was the Academy who looked idiotic for heralding Brave, and I’m very rarely wrong with such bold predictions. The difference in quality between Wreck-it Ralph and Brave is huge. And if I’m an idiot for being so sure of Ralph, then so is Ebert, who said Ralph would win “because the Academy members aren’t Idiots”.
*was
Yet, while reading your repeated denials that Brave had no chance of winning and that Kris was idiotic for thinking it could possibly defeat Wreck-It-Ralph, you looked idiotic. Go figure.
And if Ebert did indeed say that, then yes, he did make himself look like an idiot. That said, I’m guessing he didn’t repeatedly argue with people about it like you did, so people were less inclined to rub it in that he was wrong.
As for the Academy looking idiotic, that’s hardly news.
Once or multiple times, his comment was as bold as mine, he’s no idiot, I’m no idiot, and I never called Kris an idiot. I’m rarely wrong when I’m certain, and the Academy are rarely that idiotic, even with their frequent failures.
I see that there is no point in arguing with someone that is as full of themselves as you are, so I’ll stop trying.
I actually like Brave a lot better than Wreck-It Ralph.
Get over yourself, Rubi. You don’t know a thing about me, and Ellwood doesn’t need your advice on how to present his predictions.
I quit working at shoprite and now I make $35h – $80h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier. Heres what I do======WWW.Jobs94.COM
I quit working at shoprite and now I make $35h – $80h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier. Heres what I do======WWW.Jobs94.COM
Perusing the early reviews this looks like a legitimate player but not a slam-dunk (like 12YAS, Gravity, and Captain Phillips have emerged as). Acting nods for Thompson and Hanks and a screenplay nod look like best bets. Best picture also seems within reach, but I have a hard time believing it will win BP without a best director nod (and before everyone yells “BUT ARGO!,” Argo was more universally praised and the lack of a best director nod was later viewed as an oversight, not an actual testament to weak directing). I guess a best director nod isn’t out of the question, but…I don’t know, this is turning out to be a stacked year with a lot of great movies. Right now I think Cuaron, McQueen, and Greengrass are locks. The other 2 spots could go to Hancock, Coens, Payne, Allen, Howard, Clooney, Russell, hell maybe even Chandor or Linklater? Such a stacked year, I have a hard time picturing Hancock among the nominated. But who knows?
Thanks for the insight, Greg. Just one question: what do you mean by “already unheralded” Bradley Whitford? Do you mean that he’s underrated/unrecognized in the film or that it was an unexpected treat to see him? Just a little unsure on the context there.
Are there enough Aussies to constitute a voting bloc now? That’s interesting. They may well be irritated by the Australian scenes if they look fake, though.