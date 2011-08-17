Should the 2nd season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ be cut post-suicide?

The bad news just keeps coming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” On Monday, Taylor Armstrong’s estranged husband Russell was found dead in a friend’s apartment, an apparent suicide. Now comes word that Bravo, in light of the tragedy, may not only stop filming of season 2 (which debuts Sept. 5) but cancel the season altogether.
I can’t blame Bravo if this is ultimately their decision. If season two is left in the can, no one will be able to accuse the network of bad taste. Given that a major storyline has been built around the Armstrong’s impending divorce in the coming season, it may be difficult for the show not to cross that line without doing some major re-editing with the season debut just weeks away. I could easily see that the network may ultimately decide it’s just not worth the trouble.
Still, I hope that Bravo decides to forge ahead and put “RHoBH” on the air anyway (* see caveat below) and not just because I want to see the show.
While Armstrong may figure into season two more prominently, let’s face it — the husbands of the “Real Housewives” franchise are always secondary characters. Even if the divorce is a major part of the season, what viewers were/are likely to see is Taylor’s perspective on events as she kvetches to her friends and frenemies about the split. With her just-beginning-to-fade beauty and unnaturally pouty lips, she won us over in season one as a dedicated society wife who couldn’t get her distant, unattractive husband to love her. Russell, however, was never the one to watch, except for the times we’d stare at the screen and wonder, “Why the heck is she with that guy?” Even if the Armstrong divorce is a major part of season two, I somehow doubt Russell jumped from bit player to star.
Of course, it’s not without precedent that a reality TV show has been canceled following tragedy. “Megan Wants a Millionaire” and “I Love Money 3” were both canceled by VH1after ‘Millionaire’ contestant Ryan Jenkins (who also filmed some episodes of “I Love Money 3”) allegedly murdered his wife and later hanged himself in a Canadian hotel room. Airing a television show featuring a murderer who cut off his wife’s fingers and pulled out her teeth before stuffing her mutilated corpse into a suitcase tends to take the focus off the fluffy content of a dating or competition show (besides being pretty macabre). In Russell Armstrong’s case, his suicide is a sad ending to an already sad story, period.
While much has been made of Russell’s quotes to People magazine, in which he accused the TV cameras to pushing himself and Taylor to “extremes” (and indirectly claimed they may have led to some minor physical abuse of his wife), I don’t think “RHoBH” should feel to blame for his suicide. Armstrong was financially tapped out — and a $1.5 million lawsuit filed against him and Taylor in the weeks before his death certainly didn’t help. Though I’m sure it didn’t help his frame of mind know that his wife’s accusations of physical abuse were public knowledge, it seemed that being on the show, while surely magnifying some of the couples’ problems, had benefits, too. Taylor seemed to thrive on the glamour and excitement of being a “Real” housewife, and I’m sure that Bravo paycheck, though not as substantial as the couple’s spending, must have helped along the way as well.
But the real reason to air “RHoBH” is a simple one. As tragic as Russell Armstrong’s death may be, his split with Taylor wasn’t just soap opera histrionics. In the divorce papers, Taylor accuses him of physical abuse, and given Armstrong’s record, it seems plausible. His first wife filed multiple restraining orders against him and in 1997 he was arrested for getting into a physical altercation with her. He was also accused of slapping, spanking and twisting the ears of his then-six-year-old son, Aiden. Although there are plenty of fictional rich wife/abusive husband stories on Lifetime and elsewhere, a real story of one woman’s decision to leave an allegedly abusive marriage has real resonance. There’s a persistent belief that physical abuse is a problem born of poverty or low social status, and while the Armstrongs were in financial straits, on the surface they appeared to have everything. Taylor’s story could well be a wake-up call to many women who may need one.
(*) Ah, that caveat I mentioned above — I don’t think the decision on whether or not to air season two really lies with Bravo, not without the network passing it by Taylor first. Even if she was following through with the divorce, she is still a bereaved widow. If anyone is going to justifiably cry foul to the second season being shown, it’s her.
When do reality shows cross the line from “drama” to actually witnessing someone emotionally collapse? Many of today’s reality shows are reaching that limit, in my opinion.
Wow, is this really how you think people viewed her? I think most saw her as a fame-whore who married for money and was completely fake on the show.
I would have agreed with that until the finale. For whatever reason, she did seem to want his affection. Yes, she was shallow and narcissistic (that kid’s birthday party definitely made THAT case), but she was also painfully insecure and seemed to take his rejection to heart.
I don’t know what happened behind the scenes (obviously), but on the show Russell just seemed like a really introverted person with his own insecurities, and Taylor wanted him to be something he wasn’t (either for the show or for her).
But she was definitely insecure, and she may have interpreted his awkwardness and introversion (word?) as rejecting her. He may also have become worse with the cameras around, not really knowing how to act, and Taylor could have taken that as rejection of HER rather than the situation. Both these people had issues and didn’t seem to have the wherewithal to communicate and understand each other.
In any event, I don’t think Taylor ever “won us over”. We just pitied her, which isn’t the same thing. And I don’t see the “dedicated society wife” part, either.
They aired RHOA in the wake of Candi’s fiance passing away. Why would this be any different? I agree that Russell would not be a main character anyway. He never spoke.
Don’t cut the show. The Armstrongs agreed to put their life under the microscope. I’m sure they got paid millions by the network. They knew they had skeletons in the closet and took the big money and the risk of those skeletons being discovered. Being on Reality TV made it impossible for them to pretend things were OK. As tragic as it is, I don’t think Bravo TV created those problems for them, they were there all along.
Love Liane’s writing…I was not in the majority I guess because I was never â€œwon overâ€ by Taylor. She was so shallow and such a poser. She spoke at a charity event she was â€œcommittedâ€ to because she grew up in an abusive home. Then during an altercation with Kim (Disney child star) she became abusive. Huh?
She had a party for her 5 yr old that was the biggest example of conspicuous consumption I have ever seen and the little girl didnâ€™t really want any part of it(I think it was like $100k that she spent.) $ = “I’m a good mom” Crazy. I loved this quote from the article â€œWith her just-beginning-to-fade beauty and unnaturally pouty lips.â€ Perfect description. I found the scenes with she and her husband just really uncomfortable to watch. They were so ill at ease with each other. It was obvious she had a lot of anger and hurt toward him and he had a lot of anger as well ( he diminished everything she did) and was this cold socially inept guy. He tried to give a speech honoring her to the crowd of attendees on a rooftop at her birthday party on the last show but he stumbled all over himself trying to say something good about her with any sort of grace – and he failed. She stood there correcting him. It was all so awkward and uncomfortable.
To me they were Mr and Mrs Insecurity. I knew why she was with this unattractive guy. There were both insecure messes trying to find security in each other. Having a pretty woman (albeit 85% fake) and lots of money was an attempt to make him feel secure about himself. Probably 80% of the season in Taylorâ€™s scenes she was whining about her relationship and asking for advice and worst of all playing the perpetual victim. For her it was about having a successful (translation – rich) husband and the lush life that was an attempt to feel secure about herself. Honey, there was no depth about this relationship and you knew it was headed for disaster, although Iâ€™m sure no one imagined it would end like this. We all know unless she fixes whatâ€™s wrong with her, sheâ€™ll pick another Russell next time. And her type of woman will be desperate to find the next one real soon. Who knows? Maybe Bravo will do a spin off for her like they did for Bethenny (after sufficient mourning time to satisfy the audience) while she searches for her new guy or feature her on the Millionaire Matchmaker