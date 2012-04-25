Should ‘The Avengers’ assemble for SAG ensemble?

A few weeks ago I saw “The Avengers.” The next morning, I cranked out a thousand words or so with all my thoughts, I felt, perfectly representative of what I took away from the movie. I felt good about it. Then the internet ate it.
Oh well, it happens, but the gist of the piece was this: “The Avengers” succeeds mainly because its all-star cast, playing all-star characters, gels perfectly, organically, no ego tipping the scales, no “front man” (as it were) emerging from the mix. Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston work wonderfully off each other and finally bring Marvel to a place DC Comics should have been a few times over by now.*
So on one hand, yeah, the headline here is a joke. The Screen Actors Guild’s nominating committee, and indeed, any “self-respecting” awards-giving body is highly unlikely to pass kudos approval on a film like “The Avengers.” But in the case of a category meant to honor well-oiled machines like this one, perhaps they should.
Truly, this film could have been a mess of mismatched synergy. I think it helps that Joss Whedon was such a singular creative force on the project, having been tapped to both write and direct it (when you’d expect a committee of writers to be credited on something like this). That certainly provides a focus of comedic timing and relationship-building on the page. But I was sort of in awe at seeing this many major forces on the screen, a number of them with their own franchises separately, blend so flawlessly while still standing out separately.
And that’s the trick. That’s what needed to happen for this film to work. At Comic-Con in 2010, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center with the massive, freshly announced cast and director behind him. He mentioned Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” which he had recently hit theaters. “I think that was probably just about the most ambitious movie I”ve ever seen,” he said. “Marvel Studios is going to take all of their top super heroes and they”re going to put them all together in ‘The Avengers.’ That”s the most ambitious movie.” An overstatement, sure, but I think it gets at the core of why the film has been so compelling in concept and why it’s such an accomplishment in execution.
Best in show? Mark Ruffalo is blessed with a lot of the low-key comedy, so it’s difficult to not say he kind of slyly steals it as Bruce Banner. Chris Hemsworth endeared me to Thor even more (when that’s always been a character I never really cared for). Downey is naturally on fire and comfortable as ever as Tony Stark and Tom Hiddleston is a delicious villain as Loki. But I’d be tempted to say it’s Scarlett Johansson who stands out, which is a huge surprise for me.
In the build-up to the film, taking into consideration the terrible “Iron Man 2” (which introduced Johansson’s Black Widow to the world) and just the overall sense of things, it seemed to me that the actress was quite out of place in this assemblage. I wasn’t buying it. But the character is integrated in a fantastic way here, layered with her own nuance that hints at the potential for a spin-off movie with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye if they wanted to go there. And Johansson makes it all count.
It might be a weird thing to say about a movie built on the team-up of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and The Incredible Hulk, but yeah, Scarlett Johansson was probably my favorite element of “The Avengers.” (And kudos, too, to her stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker, who deserves a decent chunk of the credit.)
Is “The Avengers” the best film of the superhero sub-genre? I don’t think so. “X2” and Christopher Nolan’s Batman franchise certainly remain on the top tier and the case can, as ever, be made for Richard Donner’s vision of Superman. But it’s a fierce franchise starter that does the one thing it needed to do: it establishes a strong, compelling ensemble that really doesn’t deserve to be scoffed at when mentioning awards for same as something that should at least be humored by the conversation.
“The Avengers” opens nationwide Friday, May 4. Check out Drew McWeeny’s glowing review of the film here.
*With DC being under an umbrella providing for exclusive Warner Bros. distribution since, essentially, 1968, there’s just no reason a Justice League movie shouldn’t have found itself in reboot mode already. But that’s a whole other column (most of which the internet ate).
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Why not? I’m all for it.
Still sounds like it’s top 5 superhero genre material. I can’t wait and that would be so cool if the SAG would be willing to go there. Sadly the comic book genre will always be regarded as somewhat of a joke.
Top 5 Superhero
1. The Dark Knight
2. Batman Begins
3. X2
4. Spider-Man 2
5. Iron Man
Hoping Dark Knight Rises and Avengers live up to these.
Maybe I need to see X2 again but I didn’t like any of the X-Men films besides First Class.
My favorite superhero films would mostly be topped by Nolan’s and Burton’s Batman films and Iron Man.
I rank X2 above Nolan’s movies. I think it’s the perfect comic book film.
The Nightcrawler White House sequence alone is better than most other comic book films.
X2 is the best example of a superhero team movie working.
Is it me or does Heidi Moneymaker sound like a Bond girl?
It really is an outstanding name.
The best performance by a cast award with SAG is always a little bizarre. I mean Slumdog Millionaire won that award and Tinker Tailor was not even nominated. I look at that award with a huge grain of salt.
Slumdog winning SAG is the lowest that body has ever plunged. Though they did nominate Nine.
Slumdog had a fantastic, organic ensemble. It was hardly a crazy call, particularly in a year when the film was such a dominant force with precursors and critics.
The smallest children were decent, but most of the acting was horrible, specially from Pinto and Patel. It all felt so amateur. I think it was a shocking call. Slumdog beats Milk for acting, I find that ridiculous. I know it was a behemoth that season but that did not make its win any less ridiculous.
Agreed about Pinto and Patel.
I don’t think it was a shocking call because as Kris said, it dominated the precursors. However it was an egregious call. In no way, shape or form was Slumdog a better display of ensemble acting than Milk, Benjamin Button, Doubt or hell even The Dark Knight.
I guess the actors think that the best ensemble is the best picture. That year, the best ensemble was from Doubt.
They have seemed to make better choices of late (The Help and The Fighter). Although failing to nominate Tinker Tailor was pretty rough.
“The Fighter” didn’t win – “The King’s Speech” did.
Damn, I must have been thinking of the Broadcast Film Critics awards. SAG’s decisions are awful.
Its not gonna happen :) Couple of years ago a similar idea was floated for the marvelously acted Star Trek but sadly did not bear out.
Best superhero movie ever made? Has to be Brad Bird’s dazzling superhero fantasia – The Incredibles, where great lines flew through the air as fast and furiously as the missiles and action scenes. On Blu-Ray, it remains a bracing achievement and the apotheosis of the sub-genre of superhero films.
^I agree. Incredibles is by far the best.
As for Nine. Several things. 1) I think the screeners went out fairly early to SAG (almost always helps). 2) the “idea” of the cast was remarkable. 3) A lot of SAG voters got to mark their ballots if they enjoyed the film, and critical consensus hadn’t fully formed, yet. And 4) there actually WAS some very good acting in it. Cotillard, Cruz, Kidman. Nice turns from Dench, Hudson, etc.. Even DDL – who is loved – brought something he’s never shown before. And to me, the failure of that movie was more a script/direction issue rather than performances or craftsmanship.
Honestly it is in my top three between X-2 and The Dark Knight. Out of those two it’s easily the most fun and re-watchable. I definitely think it deserves an ensemble nomination. No one person get too big of a head. Kris, outside of technicals, do you think it could break into any major categories?
I’m confident it won’t.
Yea I didn’t think so either. If the academy is going to make room for a comic book movie it’ll The Dark Knight Rises.
Heidi Moneymaker? Bond girl or porn name, I’m not sure which.
Oh My gosh! I’m happy to see you give X2 a shout out, one of the most underrated films this past decade. People always credit Nolan’s Batman films as bringing the dark, serious tone to comic book movies. But it was X2 that did, I could go further back and say X-Men that did it first.
DC/Warner really should go the opposite of the Marvel playbook. Instead of focusing on Green Lantern, Flash, Wonderwoman, and Aquaman films which would lead up to Justice League, DC/Warner should make the best Justice League film possible and spin-off individual films from it.
My ideal release schedule
The Dark Knight Rises 2012
Man of Steel 2013
Batman vs Superman aka Batman Reboot 2015
Justice League 2016
What I noticed the other day was the busyness of the Avengers release schedule. Iron Man and the Dark Knight opened in the same year (2008). Since 2008, we’ve had The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America, and The Avengers. Five films. We’re still waiting on the next Batman movie. So in the time it took to get us Batman 2 and 3, Marvel has put out 6 films – their entire franchise.
That’s what happens when you move at an auteur’s pace. Really, Nolan has done wonders for the character. But he’s also kind of held it hostage.
I’m delighted that you found Johansson to be a powerful presence in the film since you and others (including me) were a little bit puzzled about her character. Still curious how she (and the film itself) fits, but I’m definitely looking forward to this.
this
Nah, too many of the characters aren’t given enough to do to really justify it (Renner and Evans, mostly) but they spend such little time together as an ensemble that I was actually surprised.
+1
Just nit picking, but it was Inception that Downey actually said was the most ambitious film he’d ever seen, not Avatar.
How disappointing. That quote now completely lost its value.
Shit, really? Shows how good my two-year-old memory is.
Alright, updated. You’re right, Red. Takes a lot of the punch out of it.
No self respecting award committee? There was a time when star wars, raiders of the lost ark, ET, Ghost were all nominated for best picture. If those pictures were released today, they wouldn’t be nominated. It’s a shame that movie excellence cannot be equated with popcorn movies instead of artsy movies like the Artist get all the acclaim.
I think you missed the disdain laced in my use of “self-respecting.”
No, perhaps you should put the self respecting comments in quotes and if you honestly believe in that, why not write an article on why it should be in a few months and perhaps the media will pick up on it. The year that bourne ultimatum came out it virtually swept everything and even got the same number of awards as the best picture winner. The academy needs to wake up and not go out of their way to avoid popcorn movies, is there really shame in nominating a dark knight?
Of course, I agree.
Dick Tracy is still the best comic book movie ever made.
Saw it yesterday and that was even better than I was expecting. This could have backfired horribly, with all those big personalities together, but it worked very well, and was the first superhero film that was truly an ensemble piece (X-men films, even X2 that was pretty good, always felt like “Wolverine & His Amazing Friends type of deal).
I think Ruffalo was the standout of the cast, but they were all excellent. A SAG nomination would be deserved, I agree, but Hollywood snobs won’t allow it.
Just saw it. “We are not soldiers.”, that’s a quote from Tony Stark. They are certainly not, and they’re not treated like that on the film, they’re treated like real people, Whedon nailed the nuances of every character. There were some unanswered question, even important ones, like suddenly the Hulk can control himself and we’re so like “OH SHIT, THE HULK IS AWESOME” that we forget to ask. Renner and Johansson did a really good job fitting in the group, which I thought it would be impossible to seem natural because they’re mostly unknown and did not have stand-alone films to introduce them to us. IT’S A FUCKING GREAT FILM, there’s a scene when we see each of them fighting and we all root for all of them. Kudos to Whedon, Marvel and the outstanding cast, no bad performances here. Best in show for me was the Hulk (not Bruce Banner) and Loki – Tom Hiddleston keeps surprising me as an actor. Oh, and by the way, the script has the best one-liners that I’ve seen and didn’t have to sacrifice their characters for humour.