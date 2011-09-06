Showtime acquires U2 documentary ‘From the Sky Down’

“From the Sky Down”, a new feature from Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, has been picked up by the Showtime network.

The film chronicles the making of U2’s blockbuster 1991 album “Achtung Baby” and will feature new interviews and never-before-seen footage shot during the time of the album’s contentious recording sessions in Berlin and later Dublin. It marked a turning point for the band both musically and in their relationships.

Guggenheim’s last three non-fiction feature films – “Waiting for ‘Superman'”, “It Might Get Loud”, and “An Inconvenient Truth” – are among the top 100-grossing documentaries of all time, making him the only director to enjoy that distinction. “An Inconvenient Truth” won the award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2007 Oscars.

As for U2, this will mark the third time the band has been the subject of a feature documentary, the last one being the 2008 concert film “U2 3D”, which grossed over $23 million domestically.

“From the Sky Down”, which marks the 20th anniversary of the release of “Achtung Baby”, is set to debut as part of the Opening Night Gala at the Toronto Film Festival this Thursday, September 8th, before premiering on Showtime Saturday, October 29th at 8 PM.