Showtime gives Claire Danes ‘Homeland’ security

Showtime has landed recent Emmy winner Claire Danes to star in the political thriller pilot “Homeland.”

Based on the Israeli format “Prisoners of War,” “Homeland” comes to Showtime from executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, both “24” veterans. Perhaps not coincidentally, “Homeland” is also the first project greenlit by new Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins, who worked on “24” during his time at Imagine Entertainment.

“Homeland,” which will go into production in January 2011, focuses on an American soldier taken prisoner in Iraq in 2003. After years in captivity, the soldier is recaptured and returned to the United States.

Danes will play Carrie Anderson, a CIA agent whose investigation into the recapture leads her to believe that the supposed hero may be part of an Al Qaeda plot of some sort.

It’s “Sleeper Cell” only not canceled!

Showtime says that casting for the male lead will be announced shortly.

Danes has had good luck on the small screen, winning a Golden Globe for “My So-Called Life” and an Emmy for HBO’s “Temple Grandin.” Her feature credits include “Stardust,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” and “Romeo + Juliet.”

