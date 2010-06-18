Showtime picks up final ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl’ season

Showtime has formally announced a pick-up for a fourth season of the comedy “Secret Diary of a Call Girl.”

The announcement isn’t actually all that surprising, since ITV closed a deal with star Billie Piper to make a fourth series early last month. Really all Showtime has done is commit to airing the episodes, likely premiering in early 2011.

Featuring eight episodes which will begin production in London this August, the fourth season of “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” will also be the show’s last, Showtime says.

In addition to the usual exploration into the life of Piper’s Belle, including her clients and her relationship with best friend Ben (Iddo Goldberg), the fourth season will include an arc in which the London call girl visits New York City.

Based on “The Intimate Adventures of a London Call Girl” by Belle De Jour, “Secret Diary” was created by Lucy Prebble and is executive produced by Piper, Greg Brenman, Roanna Benn, Beccy DeSousa and Michael Foster.