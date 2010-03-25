Showtime renews ‘Nurse Jackie,’ ‘United States of Tara’

Just days after their second season premieres, Showtime has given early third season orders to “Nurse Jackie” and the Emmy-winning “United States of Tara.”

“Showtime is enormously proud of these two series starring two of the best actresses working today,” states Showtime President Rober Greenblatt. “Both are iconic shows for our brand and our thanks to the dedicated producers, cast, and crews who work so hard to make them so great. Edie Falco’s portrayal of the fierce ‘Jackie’ is another extraordinary example of her range and brilliance, and recent Emmy and Golden Globe wins for Toni Collette in her tour de force role as a woman with multiple personalities put her in a class by herself. Strong women will continue to rule on this network for a long time to come.”

Both shows have been ordered for 12 additional episodes and will go into production later this year, presumably to return in the spring of 2011, not that you need to worry about when the shows will return, since this current run of episodes just began.

As Greenblatt’s statement indicated, “United States of Tara” has now seen star Toni Collette win an Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Actress in a comedy. Created by Diablo Cody, the show also stars John Corbett, Keir Gilchrist and Brie Larson.

“USoT just got picked up for a third season. Immense, loving thanks to everyone for watching! We’ll be writing again very soon,” Diablo Cody tweeted.

“Nurse Jackie” received its first awards attention with Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for star Edie Falco. The series co-stars Eve Best, Merritt Wever, Paul Schulze, Dominic Fumusa, Anna Deavere Smith and Peter Facinelli.