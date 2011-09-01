Showtime renews ‘The Big C’ for Season 3

So we guess Cathy Jamison doesn’t lose her fight with cancer in the September 26 finale of “The Big C”?
Showtime has renewed the Emmy nominated comedy-type-thing “The Big C” for a third season.
The Sony Pictures TV production will resume shooting early next year on a 10-episode season which will premiere in the second quarter of 2012. The first two “Big C” seasons were 13 episodes apiece.
“The Big C” is up for three Emmys later this month, including nods for leading lady Laura Linney and guest star Idris Elba. Linney already won a Golden Globe for Lead Actress in a Comedy back in January.
In addition to Linney, who plays cancer-fighting teacher-wife-mother Cathy, “The Big C” stars Oliver Platt, John Benjamin Hickey, Gabriel Basso, Gabourey Sidibe and lots and lots of regular guest stars.
How is this show doing in the ratings? Is there a reason it (and Nurse Jackie) are only doing 10 eps. next year? Should we assume the lack of a simultaneous renewal for Weeds means this season might be the last?
I had no idea Nurse Jackie was returning for only 10 episodes. So I guess, with The Big C and Nurse Jackie only getting 10 episodes, Showtime wants to cut costs to invest more into one-hour dramas? Surprised Weeds has not been renewed simultaneously, but I guess contract negotiations for Weeds take a little bit longer, since all contracts will expire after season 7. The Big C is the weakest of Showtime’s hald-hour dramedies in my opinion, but the show has been much more enjoyable this season than last year. Still would have prefered for United States Of Tara to return, a show where I actually cared for the characters. Whenever they decide to renew Weeds, I hope that they will set an end date to allow Jenji to plan the ending of the show in advance. Loved how Weeds evolved during its run. No other show has the guts to change so dramatically.