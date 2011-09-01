Showtime renews ‘The Big C’ for Season 3

09.01.11 7 years ago 2 Comments
So we guess Cathy Jamison doesn’t lose her fight with cancer in the September 26 finale of “The Big C”?
Showtime has renewed the Emmy nominated comedy-type-thing “The Big C” for a third season.
The Sony Pictures TV production will resume shooting early next year on a 10-episode season which will premiere in the second quarter of 2012. The first two “Big C” seasons were 13 episodes apiece.
“The Big C” is up for three Emmys later this month, including nods for leading lady Laura Linney and guest star Idris Elba. Linney already won a Golden Globe for Lead Actress in a Comedy back in January.
In addition to Linney, who plays cancer-fighting teacher-wife-mother Cathy, “The Big C” stars Oliver Platt, John Benjamin Hickey, Gabriel Basso, Gabourey Sidibe and lots and lots of regular guest stars.

TAGSLAURA LINNEYSHOWTIMETHE BIG C

