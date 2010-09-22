Showtime resets ‘Californication,’ ‘Episodes’ premieres and schedules ‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’

09.22.10 8 years ago

Summit

Showtime has decided to make it full night of original Sunday programming starting this January.
The premium cable network announced on Wednesday (Sept. 22) that the Golden Globe-winning “Californication” and Matt LeBlanc’s small screen return in “Episodes” will now air on Sundays in the 9 p.m. hour, starting on January 9.
The two comedies will now be paired with “Shameless,” the network’s William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum-fronted spin on the British format, which will air in the 10 p.m. hour.
Showtime had previously set “Episodes” and “Californication” to premiere in the 10 p.m. hour on Monday, January 10, before deciding on a jam-packed Sunday of originals. A twisted family dramedy, “Shameless” was always scheduled for the 10 p.m. hour on Sundays.
In other Showtime scheduling news, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” will have its cable television premiere on Saturday, January 8. The second “Twilight” film took in nearly $710 million at the worldwide box office after its 2009 release. 

