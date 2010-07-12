Showtime sets ‘Shameless,’ ‘Episodes,’ ‘Californication’ for January 2011

Showtime still has the series premiere of “The Big C,” plus new seasons of “Weeds” and “Dexter” launching later in 2010, but the busy premium cable network is already looking ahead to early 2011.

On Monday (July 12), Showtime announced that the new dramedy “Shameless,” the new comedy “Episodes” and the returning “Californication” will all premiere in January of 2011.

“Shameless” will premiere on Sunday, January 9 at 10 p.m. ET. John Wells and Paul Abbott are adapting Abbott’s long-running UK format featuring William H. Macy as the alcoholic patriarch of a working class family and starring Emmy Rossum as the oldest child who’s actually keeping the family together.

The following night, on January 10, Showtime will premiere the fourth season of “Californication” at 10 p.m. followed by the series premiere of “Episodes” at 10:30.

You don’t need us to tell you what “Californication” is. It’s that show where David Duchovny alternatingly (and sometimes simultaneously) engages in sex and self-pity. Guest stars in the Golden Globe-winning comedy’s fourth season include Michael Ealy, Zoe Kravitz, Stephen Tobolowsky, Callie Thorne, Tommy Lee and Rob Lowe.

“Episodes,” meanwhile, comes from creators David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik and focuses on a British couple who decide to adapt their popular British sitcom for American TV, starring Matt LeBlanc, who plays himself.