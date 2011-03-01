Showtime sets ‘Weeds,’ ‘Big C’ returns for June

Showtime announced a slew of spring and early summer premieres on Tuesday (March 1) morning, including return dates for “Weeds” and “The Big C,” plus several new series premieres.

It was already announced that “Nurse Jackie” and “The United States of Tara” were returning on Monday, March 28 and that “The Borgias,” Showtime’s tawdry historical soap opera replacement for “The Tudors,” would premiere its first season on Sunday, April 3 with a two-hour airing.

Later that week, the self-explanatory reality series “Gigolos” will premiere on April 7 in the 11:00 p.m. slot coming out of the 10:30 p.m. premiere of the final season of “Secret Diary of a Call Girl.”

Showtime’s summer will kick off with the second season of “The Real L Word,” nine episodes this time around, premiering on Sunday, June 5 at 10 p.m.

The seventh season of “Weeds” and the second season of “The Big C” will be paired on Monday, June 27 in the 10 p.m. hour.

Also launching in the summer is “Web Therapy,” featuring Lisa Kudrow and an assortment of guest stars including Lily Tomlin, Victor Garber, Jane Lynch, Courteney Cox, Rashida Jones and more. That comedy will premiere in the 11 p.m. hour on Tuesday, July 19.