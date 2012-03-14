Showtime sets ‘Weeds,’ ‘Episodes’ premieres

Showtime has set July premieres for the new Sunday comedy pairing of “Weeds” and “Episodes.”

To be more specific, July 1 will be the premiere date for the eighth season of “Weeds” and the second season of “Episodes.” The 13 “Weeds” episodes will air at 10 p.m. while the nine “Episodes” installments will air at 10:30 p.m.

The “Weeds” season, possibly-but-not-officially the show’s last, will pick up in the aftermath of the most recent finale, which seemed to end with one member of the Botwin clan possibly the target of unseen gunman. Who was the target? Who was the shooter? And what comes next? We’ll find out, presumably.

“Episodes,” meanwhile, will follow-up on the end of the first season, which saw the “Pucks!” pilot ordered to series just as Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) were on the verge of a breakup. Matt LeBlanc earned a Golden Globe win and an Emmy nomination for playing “Matt LeBlanc.”

This is the second big Showtime premiere announcement of the week, following Monday’s news that “Dexter” and “Homeland” will begin their new seasons on Sunday, September 30.