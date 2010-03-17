Showtime sets ‘Weeds,’ ‘The Big C’ for August

Showtime has announced its original programming plans for the summer, setting returns for “Weeds” and “Penn & Teller: Bullshit!,” plus premieres for “The Big C,” “The Real L Word” and “The Green Room with Paul Provenza.”

The summer programming will begin on Thursday, June 10 with the eighth season of “Penn & Teller: Bullshit!” taking the 10:00 slot. Among this season’s topics are Cheerleaders, Vaccinations and Teen Sex.

“The Green Room,” which features comic/producer Provena hosting a weekly panel of well-known comics giving unprecedented and candid access to their creative process, will take the 10:30 slot on Thursdays. Early episodes of the half-hour series feature Roseanne Barr, Sandra Bernhard, Eddie Izzard, Paul Mooney, Bob Saget, Jonathan Winters and many many more.

On Sunday, June 20, Showtime premieres “The Real L Word,” a reality series inspired by Ilene Chaiken’s long-running series. Chaiken produces along with Magical Elves (“Project Runway”).

“Weeds” kicks off its sixth season on Monday, August 16, picking up after the shocking events of last year’s finale. “Weeds” will take the 10 p.m. slot and lead into the series premiere of “The Big C,” featuring Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Laura Linney as a woman who receives a diagnosis of terminal cancer and decides to change her life.