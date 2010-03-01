‘Shrek Forever After’ to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

03.01.10 8 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – The Tribeca Film Festival will open with the world premiere of “Shrek Forever After” on April 21.

The annual New York film festival, co-created by Robert De Niro, announced the selection Monday.

“Shrek Forever After” is the fourth film in DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc.’s “Shrek” series. It stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas.

The film is being advertised as the “final chapter” in the “Shrek” series. It’s also the first “Shrek” released in 3-D.

The ninth annual Tribeca Film Festival runs through May 2. The rest of its slate will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TAGSSHREKSHREK FOREVER AFTERTRIBECAtribeca film festival

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP