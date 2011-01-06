‘Shutter Island,’ ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Glee’ sound off as CAS Award nominees

he Cinema Audio Society announced the nominees for the 47th Annual CAS Awards today and there were actually a few surprises in the field. The movie nominees include “Black Swan,” “Inception,” “Shutter Island,” “True Grit” and “The Social Network.” For some bizarre reason “127 Hours,” “Tron Legacy” and “Unstoppable” didn’t make the cut. Guess it’s just that competitive this year.

This year’s winners will be announced on Feb. 19.

All of this year’s honorees including the television nominees are as follows:

Motion Pictures:

“Black Swan”

Production Mixer

Ken Ishii, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Dominick Tavella, CAS

Craig Henighan

“Inception”

Production Mixer

Ed Novick

Re-recording Mixers

Lora Hirschberg

Gary A. Rizzo

“Shutter Island”

Production Mixer

Petur Hliddal

Re-recording Mixers

Tom Fleishman, CAS

“The Social Network”

Production Mixer

Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Ren Klyce

David Parker

Michael Semanick, CAS

“True Grit”

Production Mixer

Peter F. Kurland, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Skip Lievsay, CAS

Craig Berkey, CAS

Greg Orloff, CAS

Television Movies and Mini-Series:

“The Pacific” Part 2

Production Mixer

Andrew Ramage

Re-recording Mixers

Michael Minkler, CAS

Daniel Leahy

“The Pacific” Part 5

Production Mixer

Andrew Ramage

Re-recording Mixers

Michael Minkler, CAS

Daniel Leahy

Craig Mann

“The Pacific” Part 8

Production Mixer

Gary Wilkins, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Michael Minkler, CAS

Daniel Leahy

Marc Fishman

“The Pacific” Part 9

Production Mixer

Gary Wilkins, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Michael Minkler CAS

Daniel Leahy

“Temple Grandin”

Production Mixer

Ethan Andrus

Re-recording Mixer

Rick Ash

Television Series:

“24” (“3:00PM – 4:00PM”)

Production Mixer

William F. Gocke, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Michael Olman, CAS

Kenneth Kobett, CAS

“Boardwalk Empire” (“A Return to Normalcy-Episode 12”)

Production Mixer

Franklin D. Stettner, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Tom Fleischman, CAS

“Dexter” (“Take It”)

Production Mixer

Greg Agalsoff

Re-recording Mixers

Pete Elia, CAS

Kevin Roache

“Glee” (“The Power of Madonna”)

Production Mixer

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Joseph H. Earle Jr., CAS

Doug Andham, CAS

“Modern Family” (“Chirp”)

Production Mixer

Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Dean Okrand

Television – Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials:

“Baseball – The Tenth Inning – Bottom of the Tenth”

Production Mixer

TBD

Re-recording Mixers

Dominick Tavella, CAS

Deadliest Catch: Redemption Day

Re-recording Mixer

Bob Bronow, CAS

“Genius Within: The Inner Life of Glenn Gould”

Production Mixer

Bruce Cameron

Re-recording Mixer

Ian Rodness

“Great Performances at The Met: Armida”

Music Mixer- Live Performance

Jay Saks

Re-recording Mixer

Ken Hahn, CAS

“Lennon NYC”

Production Mixer

Roger Phenix

Re-recording Mixer

TBD

DVD Original Programming:



“30 Days of Night: Dark Days”

Production Mixer

Michael T. Williamson, CAS

Re-recording Mixers

Eric Lalicata, CAS

Calvin Marshall

Production Mixer

Kent Romney

Re-recording Mixers

Mark Server

David Raines, CAS



“Lost Boys: The Thirst”

Production Mixer

Conrad Kuhne

Re-recording Mixers

Kelly Vandever

Todd Beckett



“Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back”

Production Mixer

** TO BE ANNOUNCED

Re-recording Mixers

Mark Rozett, CAS

Kelly Vandever



“Tinkerbell and The Great Fairy Rescue”

Production Mixer

Doc Kane

Re-recording Mixers

David E. Fluhr, CAS

Adam Jenkins