‘Shutter Island,’ ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Glee’ sound off as CAS Award nominees

he Cinema Audio Society announced the nominees for the 47th Annual CAS Awards today and there were actually a few surprises in the field. The movie nominees include “Black Swan,” “Inception,” “Shutter Island,” “True Grit” and “The Social Network.” For some bizarre reason “127 Hours,” “Tron Legacy” and “Unstoppable” didn’t make the cut. Guess it’s just that competitive this year.
This year’s winners will be announced on Feb. 19.
All of this year’s honorees including the television nominees are as follows:
Motion Pictures:
“Black Swan”
Production Mixer
Ken Ishii, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Dominick Tavella, CAS
Craig Henighan
“Inception”
Production Mixer
Ed Novick
Re-recording Mixers
Lora Hirschberg
Gary A. Rizzo
“Shutter Island”
Production Mixer
Petur Hliddal
Re-recording Mixers
Tom Fleishman, CAS
“The Social Network”
Production Mixer
Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Ren Klyce
David Parker
Michael Semanick, CAS
“True Grit”
Production Mixer
Peter F. Kurland, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Skip Lievsay, CAS
Craig Berkey, CAS
Greg Orloff, CAS
Television Movies and Mini-Series:
“The Pacific” Part 2
Production Mixer
Andrew Ramage
Re-recording Mixers
Michael Minkler, CAS
Daniel Leahy
“The Pacific” Part 5
Production Mixer
Andrew Ramage
Re-recording Mixers
Michael Minkler, CAS
Daniel Leahy
Craig Mann
“The Pacific” Part 8
Production Mixer
Gary Wilkins, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Michael Minkler, CAS
Daniel Leahy
Marc Fishman
“The Pacific” Part 9
Production Mixer
Gary Wilkins, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Michael Minkler CAS
Daniel Leahy
“Temple Grandin”
Production Mixer
Ethan Andrus
Re-recording Mixer
Rick Ash
Television Series:
“24” (“3:00PM – 4:00PM”)
Production Mixer
William F. Gocke, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Michael Olman, CAS
Kenneth Kobett, CAS
“Boardwalk Empire” (“A Return to Normalcy-Episode 12”)
Production Mixer
Franklin D. Stettner, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Tom Fleischman, CAS
“Dexter” (“Take It”)
Production Mixer
Greg Agalsoff
Re-recording Mixers
Pete Elia, CAS
Kevin Roache
“Glee” (“The Power of Madonna”)
Production Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Joseph H. Earle Jr., CAS
Doug Andham, CAS
“Modern Family” (“Chirp”)
Production Mixer
Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Dean Okrand
Television – Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials:
“Baseball – The Tenth Inning – Bottom of the Tenth”
Production Mixer
TBD
Re-recording Mixers
Dominick Tavella, CAS
Deadliest Catch: Redemption Day
Re-recording Mixer
Bob Bronow, CAS
“Genius Within: The Inner Life of Glenn Gould”
Production Mixer
Bruce Cameron
Re-recording Mixer
Ian Rodness
“Great Performances at The Met: Armida”
Music Mixer- Live Performance
Jay Saks
Re-recording Mixer
Ken Hahn, CAS
“Lennon NYC”
Production Mixer
Roger Phenix
Re-recording Mixer
TBD
DVD Original Programming:
“30 Days of Night: Dark Days”
Production Mixer
Michael T. Williamson, CAS
Re-recording Mixers
Eric Lalicata, CAS
Calvin Marshall
Production Mixer
Kent Romney
Re-recording Mixers
Mark Server
David Raines, CAS
“Lost Boys: The Thirst”
Production Mixer
Conrad Kuhne
Re-recording Mixers
Kelly Vandever
Todd Beckett
“Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back”
Production Mixer
** TO BE ANNOUNCED
Re-recording Mixers
Mark Rozett, CAS
Kelly Vandever
“Tinkerbell and The Great Fairy Rescue”
Production Mixer
Doc Kane
Re-recording Mixers
David E. Fluhr, CAS
Adam Jenkins
