Exclusive premiere: Shy Kidx’s EDM remix of ‘The Muppets Show’ theme

For the Muppets fan who could use their beloved characters in neon hues, we bring you Shy Kidx's remix of “The Muppets Show” theme song.

Today (April 22), Disney released a whole album called “Dconstructed,” packed to the brim of playful EDM reduxes of their powerhouse back catalog. You, too, can go bananas to versions of “Circle of Life,” “You”ve Got a Friend in Me” and more from DJs and producers like Kaskade, Armin Van Buuren and U.N.K.L.E.

Back to Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang: try and name every character in the video below, which includes never-before-seen Muppets footage.

And then get up and walk in straight line. Use handrails if you have to.

“The Muppet Show Theme” (Shy Kidx Remix), “Dconstructed” and Shy Kidx's EP “Orion” (Epitaph) are out now.