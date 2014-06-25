Sia releases lush new pop song ‘Big Girls Cry’

If Sia's “Chandelier” made you feel adventurous, “Big Girls Cry” may bring you down from the ceiling.

The chart-busting songwriter has released another new track from her solo album “1000 Forms of Fear,” and it's a little more tame, a little more mid-tempo and a little more heartbroken. I'm gonna let this one sit for a little longer, but it does empower me feel OK about crying during particularly poignant Christmas commercials.

“1000 Forms of Fear” is out on July 8 and was produced by Greg Kurstin, who was behind one of the few songs with any life to it on Lana Del Rey's No. 1 album “Ultraviolence.” Listen to another Sia song, “Eye of the Needle” here.

And, no, Sia's still not showing her face in any of her promos. Lena Dunham does some of that for her.

What do you think of the track?

Here is the tracklist for “1000 Forms of Fear”:

Chandelier

Big Girls Cry

Burn the Pages

Eye of the Needle

Hostage

Straight for the Knife

Fair Game

Elastic Heart (*produced by Diplo, co-produced by Greg Kurstin)

Free the Animal

Fire Meet Gasoline

Cellophane

Dressed In Black

