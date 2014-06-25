Sia releases lush new pop song ‘Big Girls Cry’

If Sia's “Chandelier” made you feel adventurous, “Big Girls Cry” may bring you down from the ceiling.
The chart-busting songwriter has released another new track from her solo album “1000 Forms of Fear,” and it's a little more tame, a little more mid-tempo and a little more heartbroken. I'm gonna let this one sit for a little longer, but it does empower me feel OK about crying during particularly poignant Christmas commercials.
“1000 Forms of Fear” is out on July 8 and was produced by Greg Kurstin, who was behind one of the few songs with any life to it on Lana Del Rey's No. 1 album “Ultraviolence.” Listen to another Sia song, “Eye of the Needle” here.
And, no, Sia's still not showing her face in any of her promos. Lena Dunham does some of that for her.
What do you think of the track?
Here is the tracklist for “1000 Forms of Fear”:
Chandelier
Big Girls Cry
Burn the Pages
Eye of the Needle
Hostage
Straight for the Knife
Fair Game
Elastic Heart (*produced by Diplo, co-produced by Greg Kurstin)
Free the Animal
Fire Meet Gasoline
Cellophane
Dressed In Black
Not a bad track! I think i still like “eye of the needle” more but its a close competition. 1000 Forms of Fear is going to be a hit for sure. I have no doubt
Love Sia’s new song Big Girls Cry! Very powerful and will climb the charts as everyone will love it too.
Entire album is excellent! Love her sound & style is unique & refreshingly different.