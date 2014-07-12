Sia set to score her first No. 1 album in the U.S. next week

Sia picked a good week to release her excellent “1000 Forms of Fear.” The Australian singer/songwriter”s latest album will come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a very only 53,000, making it one of the lowest sales tallies ever for a debuting chart topper. The summer doldrums are in full effect as the sum total of all 10 albums in top 10 will hover around 300,000 or more than 80,000 less than Coldplay sold in its opening week for “Ghost Stories” this spring.

Sam Smith”s “In The Lonely Hour” hangs out at No. 2 (45,000). The unsinkable “Frozen” soundtrack will be No. 3 (40,000), while Trey Songz” current No. 1, “Trigga” and Ed Sheeran”s “X” are too close to call for No. 4.

Next come two more debuts: Judas Priest”s “Redeemer of Souls” at No. 6 (32,000) and Dirty Heads” “Sound Of Change” at No. 7 (24,000).

Miranda Lambert”s “Platinum” is No. 8 (22,000), “Now That”s What I Call Music 50” at No. 9 (21,000) and Lana Del Rey”s “Ultraviolence” at No. 10 (20).

YouTube phenom Jacob Whitesides will likely come in at No. 14 (15,000).

With sales so low at the top of the chart, it will be interesting to see what the No. 200 title sells and it if will be in the 3 digits.