Sia set to score her first No. 1 album in the U.S. next week

#Sam Smith #Ed Sheeran
07.12.14 4 years ago

Sia picked a good week to release her excellent “1000 Forms of Fear.”  The Australian singer/songwriter”s latest album will come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a very only 53,000, making it one of the lowest sales tallies ever for a debuting chart topper.  The summer doldrums are in full effect as the sum total of all 10 albums in top 10 will hover around 300,000 or more than 80,000 less than Coldplay sold in its opening week for “Ghost Stories” this spring.

Sam Smith”s “In The Lonely Hour” hangs out at No. 2  (45,000). The unsinkable “Frozen” soundtrack will be No. 3 (40,000), while Trey Songz” current No. 1, “Trigga” and Ed Sheeran”s “X” are too close to call for No. 4.

Next come two more debuts: Judas Priest”s “Redeemer of Souls” at No. 6 (32,000) and Dirty Heads” “Sound Of Change” at No. 7 (24,000).

Miranda Lambert”s “Platinum” is No. 8 (22,000), “Now That”s What I Call Music 50” at No. 9 (21,000) and Lana Del Rey”s “Ultraviolence” at No. 10 (20).

YouTube phenom Jacob Whitesides will likely come in at No. 14 (15,000).

With sales so low at the top of the chart, it will be interesting to see what the No. 200 title sells and it if will be in the 3 digits.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sam Smith#Ed Sheeran
TAGSbillboard 200 chart previewED SHEERANMIRANDA LAMBERTSAM SMITHSIATREY SONGZ

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP