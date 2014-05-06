Sia’s haunting new video for ‘Chandelier’ with ‘Dance Mom’s’ Maddie Ziegler

Want to know what it feels like to have a manic episode? Watch Sia”s new spellbinding video for “Chandelier.”
The video, shot in a grungy, largely empty run-down apartment with strange drawings – the kind we”re used to seeing perps live in in episodes of “Law & Order”- features 11-year old Maddie Ziegler (from “Dance Moms”), dressed in a nude leotard and a blonde page boy wig, who is meant to be a young Sia.
As the song and the lyrics about wanting to hang from the chandelier and not being able to wait until the night unspool, the young girl dances throughout the apartment in a manic modern movements that are both extraordinary and disturbing. She stops to pantomime to eat, with a dead-eyed stare, and then continues her kinetic motions throughout the apartment.
Shot largely without edits, there are single shots that follow the girl into different rooms. The dancing is remarkable but so is the sensation the girl gives of just barely being in control as her feelings begin to overwhelm her to where she is, literally, at times crawling up the walls. It”s haunting and eerie and compelling.
The song, the first single from Sia's upcoming “1000 Forms of Fear,” still sounds too much like Rihanna”s “Diamonds,” which Sia co-wrote, and her vocal performance on the first verse is a complete replica of Ri-Ri”s, but the video gives the tune that extra dimension that if you sit still and watch it from start to finish and concentrate on the lyrics with the visual is sure to give you goosebumps and a new appreciation for what Sia and her co-director Daniel Askill did here.
The video is horrible! So much more could have been done with that kid. Just didn’t do it for me. I hated it! I think it could have been good. The song was nice but the kid was just bla…could have done so much with that.
Lol! Why are you going from site to site talking mess about an 11 year old? Pathetic.
He so pathetic!! Why be so jealous and envious of an 11 year old who is doing something positive with her life? Leave the kid alone and go concentrate on your life.
horrible??? wtf… u dont know about art… :S
You /clearly/ don’t know what talent is.
The video is stunning, the girl is supremely good at what she does.
I was moved by the song and the video gave me tingles.
To quote Brennan (Who posted below) It was raw, mesmerizing, perfection.
Truly a moving piece.
The video was awesome and the girl is a fantastic dancer. I watch her on dance moms and she is really good at what she does. So I think you are just jealous. No need to discriminate. Overall I think you owe her an apology because she was very good.
I’m gonna go out on a (very short) limb and guess that your username “TRUTHABOUTDM” means you have issues with the Dance Moms show. Personally, I can’t stand the show, but this video and song are an amazing work of art. Sia’s vocal on the chorus is transcendent, and Maddie does a remarkable job interpreting the choreo (kudos to the choreographer!). I’ve imagined the dance being performed by an adult, and I think it’s even more effective being performed by a child as it reflects the stunted emotional growth of the protagonist. I’d be interested to hear you point out specifically what you think was problematic about Maddie’s dancing.
Obviously have a personal agenda because the video has been universally acclaimed for its artistry and emotional power. Or, then again, you may simply be a moron.
This was perfection!mmaddies is so talented, Sia knew what she was doing when she chose that kid!
You are so right. Maddie is the best choice for this video.Her facials was fantastic.It was disturbing alittle but Maddie’s acting made it so.She is fantastic.Hope for more from her.
doesn’t sound like rihanna’s diamonds. AMAZING DANCE! The choreography is breathtaking and left me speechless.
The signer’s voice does sound like Rihanna’s. The song may not sound like “Diamonds”, but that chick definitely sounds like Rihanna.
I don’t see the connection with Rihanna. Not the song and not the voice either. I love Rihanna but I just can’t make the connection
She’s a kid, for crying out loud. I dint know how I feel about it…
EXACTLY. Someone has their eyes open!
My girlfriend who is now 19 had her first alcoholic drink at 12. She was a kid. She’s now a recovering alcoholic. You might say she’s still a kid. This shit is real and happens to people of all ages. I think the video is perfect and really captures the lyrics.
I do agree with her being just a kid, that is if she was just picked from a normal dance class. However with everything her loving parents have exposed her to from such a young age I am sure this video will only help not hinder her. I have seen 5 minutes of the dance show she was on and that was more than enough. I would say she has had to grown up very fast indeed.
Mesmerizing!! I am absolutely obsessed with this video. Maddie was absolute perfection, I have not seen such a talented video in such a long time. It was raw, it featured exquisite modern dance, it was perfection. My new favorite music video ever!!
Me too! Its haunting, amazing and I find I keep watching it. I am actually finding it hard to articulate the impact this song and video has had on me. Maddie is fabulous!
lynn , what inpact , if it had on you a haunting , due to a child in nude leoatrd acting out a drug fIX, what inpact, do YOU think that nonce on channel 4 last week they spoke to and he said it was a illness and he helps police catch peados aparently would say he thinks about it. i think he would say, this is not good. brilliant dancer, brilliant kid, potential fanatastic. as a dad to 2 under 5’s i would be proud as punch, but come on a bit belwo belt i think
Concerned Dad. It is not clear to me, the point you are trying to make. I assume you were aiming your comment at me I am Lynne. What the heck was below the belt???
Concerned Dad: I think if you’re a mentor to tiny people who will be following your footsteps, you could at least bother to take some spelling and grammar lessons…
I don’t enjoy watching an 11 year old acting out addiction. Not cool.
I agree. I did not appreciate watch an 11 yr old act out suicide and pyschotic behaviors. She shouldnt even think aboht that stuff let alone act it. Im sorry but I did not like it at all.. not with a child. Her mother should be ashamed and so should sia and producers. Wow that was horrible to watch. Sry but I have a kid and would not let him do that at 11.
I’m thinking that the context of this song is oblique enough that Maddie doesn’t really know what she’s dancing about… it’s also very possible to listen to this on a surface level and just think it’s about getting excited about going out…
Are we saying that it isn’t possible for young girls to suffer with mental illness or is that something we don’t like to think about?
Avoiding or hiding these “difficult” topics from your child is whats wrong in my opinion. I’m 29 and grew up in a nice upper class “perfect” home…with an alcoholic mother. I saw (at the young age of 11) what addiction can really do to people. When i watch this video (without knowing the lyrics) I can completely relate. I still feel like a little girl inside at times (dont we all really?). I see this video as Sia’s inner child/the child she maybe wishes she still was being thrown into the “real world” with “real problems”. Keeping your daughter in a bubble may work for a little while, but eventually life takes over and its best that you prepare them so they know how to acclimate. Maybe my interpretation is wrong, but I think this video is beautiful.
Why, Cathy? Because acting/dancing it is going to make her go want to do it, right? Because children are so ignorant that they will go drink and commit suicide for dancing to a song.
I guess we should just pretend it doesn’t exist and ignore it and our children will never be exposed to that…that HORRIBLE “life” stuff.
Please.
I thought the girl was amazing. I did think it was a Rihana tune, but what drew me to it was the strange and kinetic dance moves of the kid, which were spellbinding.
Loved it too, it makes me wish I started dance just a little bit younger.
Sia is amazing. I really don’t think you can even compare this song to a Rihanna song. There is so much emotion in this song and I love it. On one hand I love the video, so creative and moving. On the other hand I think with the girl being so young kind of disturbing. BUT maybe that’s the point! Sia wouldn’t do it without there being a point. If you really think about it I am guessing a lot of these “stage kids” feel like this at some stage. Pushed to the limit by their “Mom” who only wants the best for them I am sure.
I’m comparing it to “Diamonds” because Sia co-wrote “Diamonds,” and she sings this song very much in Rihanna’s style on “Diamonds.”
Oh I understood perfectly what you were saying, I just don’t agree. Let me be clearer. I don’t think you can compare Sia’s “Chandalier” to Rhianna’s “Diamonds” because personally, I think Sia’s song is much better. I also don’t agree with “her vocal performance on the first verse is a complete replica of Ri-Ri’s” because once again personally I don’t agree. Now……The girl dancing in the video is outstanding, so well done. I don’t think she could have done a better job.
Debra is DEAF.
Okay, Debra: I think the song is totally way better than a Rihanna song by far. You’re right on that. But… don’t you think that Sia’s voice resembles just a little bit of Rihanna’s vocals…? I remember when I first heard David Guetta’s song “Titanium” and I thought it was Sia, then I read the label and saw it said “Titanium (feat. Rihanna)” and I was like “Oh” haha. But, yeah… I don’t think you can say that Sia’s voice sounds absolutely nothing like Ri-Ri’s, because whenever I hear a new song by one of them, I always have to read the label before deciding who made it.
ive NEVER been so hooked on a video before.. the emotion that this little girl puts in her dance is as explosive as the same emotion that Sia is singing the lyrics with. It feels that’s exactly what they were doing. they were matching the type of emotion that the song has.. perfect combination
I think the video is exploitative and borders on child porn. She is dressed in virtually nothing, so that it appears that a little nude girl is dancing around. It is wrong on so many levels, and her mom and dad ought to be ashamed of themselves for allowing their daughter to be exploited so openly for the adult consumption. A really stunning example of how sick our society has become and how callously we treat children, not to mention the theme of addiction and death. Horrible and I hope a lot of *decent parents* will stop this exploitation of children for adult titillation.
Honestly I think the only sign of how sick we have become is that anyone could watch this and see something dirty. To me the costume does not make her “look naked,” it makes her body one uninterrupted tool of expression. When I watch this, I wish at that age I could have been so comfortable in my skin, so unafraid of my body. I envy her so much!
Esmertina, You obviously don’t have kids and don’t watch the news. Ok, so you think it’s ok for an 11 year old girl to be dancing about getting drunk, swininging off chandeliers….feeling ashamed in the morning? Oh, was I missing the message? It’s about peace, love and goodwill?? Yes, the girl is amazingly talented but let her dance to something more positive then addiction-GOOD GRIEF!
Vicky and Elle you’re both really sick people.
I see nothing sexual about this video. I think Maddie is beautiful and she does a wonderful job of expressing a manic personality. I think it’s kind of strange to find this video sexual. The point of the nude look is to show vulnerability not sexuality. Maddie did not dance in an erotic manner, she danced in a chaotic manner, appearing to be barely in control, but in fact she is in complete awareness of where every body part is. It’s amazing that such a young girl can be so graceful and have the ability to empathize.
Have you ever been to a legit ballet before? Most of the time that color of unitard is used in order for the audience to focus on each move as a whole and not parts of the body because it distracts from the dancers expression.
People keep saying that this music video is sexualizing young girls when in fact it does the exact opposite. Dance is an art form and expression of feelings humans can’t express through words. The fact that people keep saying it’s inappropriate is what is actually sexualizing the little girl. Stop. You are the ones at fault for society’s issue with oversexualizing. We are human beings. This little girl was dancing for expressions that are otherwise impossible to express any other way.
Lots of undercover pedophiles see nothing wrong with the video. lol you sick fucks aren’t fooling anybody.
it’s art!!! lol no it’s borderline child pornography. and save your BS excuses i don’t want to hear it.
Vicki, Elle and Sarena see a sex object where none exists. The beauty and emotion that can be conveyed by dance never ceases to amaze me regardless of whether the artist is adult or child. I hesitate to criticize their posts because they very well may be damaged in some way.
Sarena, I would love for you to point out what was so verging on child porn about this video. Not a lot of people saw it the way you three did. You’re the minority.
Ok……I’ve been a dancer for my entire life! And u know what I’m proud of maddie! Maddie is not thinking about suicide and phsicotic stuff! SIA IS!!! MADDIE IS A DANCER AND SHE WANTS TO DANCE AT EVERY CHANCE SHE HAS!! She was just dancing!!! She wasn’t trying to kill herself on this video! And who ever said they wouldn’t let their kid be in this video ur just crushing their dreams! (A) That video would be fun (b) THE KID NEEDS THE EXPIRIENCE!! That is an experience of a lifetime!! And it only makes them better! So go ahead and bag on her and this video but maddie is fantastic!
Hello? What in the _____has this society come to? First, if you read the lyrics……the song is about partying and drinking yourself into oblivion “Swinging off the chandeliers.” Oh yes, and 123-123…get the shots down then be ashamed in the morning!!! Let’s dress an 11 year old in a skin colored tight leotard, makeup and have her act this “adult” situation out all while you MORONS call this art!!! In fact, you are exploiting a little girl and taking her innocence. Anyone who condones or likes this video is a sick minded individual. I’m done with news today, geez!
Oh, so now it’s impossible for a kid to suffer from mental illnesses such as depression? This song is not just about “partying and drinking yourself into oblivion”. It is about depression, which Sia herself went through, and not thinking about the future consequences of bad decisions. Kids are aware that depression exists and many may have experienced it themselves. In fact, 11% of the world’s population of people under the age of 18 have suffered from some sort of depression-related illnesses. This shows them why they should not take these ill-though-out decisions. The “skin colored tight leotard” that the dancer wears signifies the vulnerability Sia felt at this period of her life. If all you see is an 11-year-old “in a skin colored tight leotard, makeup” trying to “act this “adult” situation out”, then it is pretty clear that you interpreted the video wrongly.
So good. This girl is amazing. I love the way she interprets and emotes. Good song. Great choreography. This girl is a star. Best music video I’ve seen in a long time. So cool how its a continuous shot too. Well done.
Elle your disgusting and sick minded. I bet the only the reason you don’t like his video is because you don’t want your husband or you enjoying your selves over this amazingly talented 11 year old.
As a dancer that was rude and messed up to say because that was the most amazing beautiful dancingi have ever seen she is young beautiful and toall those young dancers she will inspire them i love her dancing alot
Wow how sick is the older generation, all you moms and dads who think this girl is being over sexualized are sick minded not the people who made this music video. She is wearing a perfectly normal dance suit that girls her age wear for dance. And Elle you should be ashamed of yourself for thinking that this young innocent girl who unfortunately has a disease is being portrayed as too over sexualized and singing about getting drunk and partying. If you haven’t seen the video she is expressing her emotions in an overwhelmingly good way. and maybe she is showing her loneliness and sadness because as you can see she’s all by herself in a Empty apartment with no one to care for her . This is art and this shows that the younger generation is becoming more open minded, something that you Elle and all the people born in your time know nothing about. It’s sad that you guys were born in such a negative and shallow society back then.
She is doing an anazing job of dance which an adult choreographer interpreted and she performed , as dancers do. Does she get all the emotions involved, probably not. It is a performance, acting which she is clearly talented in dance and then she will move on to the next performance. But the opportunity and the skill to dance offers a possible broadway show.best wishes.ps kids in the performing arts music dance acting are less likely to be in gangs, be bullies etc..they are focused and often dedicated, with the right guidlines.
@Jordan. Don’t assume everyone of a certain generation feels the same way. I am 41 and I find the dance very powerful and compelling. I would be more comfortable if the suit wasn’t skin colour as I am concerned with a general trend of over sexualizing children in the media, but I have no issue with the dance itself. It’s quite incredible. Don’t be so ageist.
@Elle, calling anyone who disagrees with you a “MORON” or “Sick minded” is only going to make you seem like an uptight fanatical hater. No one who disagrees with you is going to change their minds because you insult them
Um, it is an art, but what makes you think she has a disease…? Ever heard of acting?
Some people are such philistines. If you’ve become such a cynic, maybe you should look at yourself and address that instead of ruining the Arts for everyone else.
they interviewed maddie ([www.vulture.com]) and they asked her if she new what the dance was supposed to be about, she said something like, she wasn’t really sure but it was fun..you the viewer are the one that’s supposed to feel like its wrong and disturbing, or beautiful and amazing, its your prerogative …but to her it was fun, her innocence was perfectly preserved..now everybody go deal with your issues
THANK YOU
If any of you have seen dance moms, you would know that the Maddie has done many extremely mature and controversial dances in the past. She’s a dancer, and she’s just doing what she loves. I found the video amazing.
I do watch Dane Moms and am a “dance grandma”. I loved the video and thought Maddie was amazing. I just didn’t like the costume.
Why didn’t you like the costume, Didi? That’s what most dancers wear so it doesn’t distract the audience from the expression as a whole.
Wow, I love the song but she is so flexible
Also people stop being mean
You could feel that way but what happend if you got picked in a music video, you’d be full of joy so please show a little bit of appreciation
If I were on a video I wouldn’t be saying its pathetic so yeah be nice
Thank you!!! One time someone online told me that since I was fourteen, I was just a robotic duplicate of my parents, unable to see both sides of anything. But these people are like 30 and they’re unable to see that if someone said the stuff that they were saying about her, about THEM, if THEY were in that situation, that they’d feel like shit. So I guess I’m doomed for life D:
I only have two questions about this video.
1.What city is that apartment in?
and
2.Is it for rent?
That was a pretty killer apartment, I have to agree
I think I might be your new opponent
That girl is fantastic – what is wrong with you people concerned about her expressing herself? It’s a very sophisticated, emotionally difficult dance, and clearly a biting criticism of a phony lifestyle – drugs are one interpretation, but just sheer phoniness – particularly of the roles women are coerced to portray from like birth! Kudos brave young lady, and maybe the haters need to understand more of the origins of addiction…
This video is absolutely beautiful. If you can’t see that, you don’t understand what modern dance is about. It is provocative and eerie, a lot of the times. If you can’t appreciate boundary pushing art then you really shouldn’t be watching videos like this. I see nothing wrong with a younger girl being in the video, as most of you said. The reality is is that many individuals as young as Maddie will be able to relate to this, as some of you said. You live under a rock if you think all children are experiencing happy faces and rainbows at this age. I have a younger sister who was depressed at age 11 so I get this. Maddie’s innocence and fragility make the video that much more powerful, in my opinion. I would think any adults who have or are experiencing emotional pain often feel fragile like a child when their lives feel out of control.
BRAVO *applauds*
Basically half of my friendship circle is suicidal and they’re like twelve and eleven and ten and thirteen and one is my age: fourteen. A couple friends are trans, a few are bi and gay, a lot are depressed, and a handful are suicidal. I’m depressed and I have a lot of suicidal thoughts. Like all the time. I don’t cut, but if people could read my thoughts, I would be going to therapy right about now. So NOBODY SAY IT’S NOT POSSIBLE! Thank you.
If I’m not mistaken, Sia wrote this song with the intention of having Rihanna sing it but changed her mind after finishing the song so maybe that’s why it sounds similar to a Rihanna style song?? I’m probably wrong though
and to the person who mentioned that they didn’t enjoy watching Maddie who happens to be 11 act out addiction and the person who responded adding suicidal behavior and that a child shouldn’t be thinking about that… Suicide and addiction doesn’t discriminate and you don’t force yourself to think about it in order to have suicidal and addictive thoughts sometimes it just happens just how it happened to me at the age of 12.
The combination of the talented young dancer, Sia’s powerful voice, the dark barren set and the honest lyrics have all come together perfectly to portray the anguish and torment an addict goes through. This video is perfection in every aspect of art expressing human struggle and pain and desire to rid yourself of it. Amazing!
Ugh! I have read through several comments and I think it is unfortunate that people have gotten so distracted by extraneous issues. The dance is an interpretation of the song. The dancer is representative of the singer. In this case, I think it could be argued that she is representing Sia’s manic, out-of-control inner-child. And IMHO, I think it is quite successful.
Completely agree. Its sad that people will go to a place where a child could not possibly understand real life. Watch some of these seriously dark movies out there that use child actors. You cant cast a grown person in a child role. And some of these kids are just brilliant. Its demeaning to them to behave as if they can’t handle deep material.
Phenomenal performance by Sia and Maddie! Some people just don’t get all things artistic and turn them into something sinister rather than just exploring the art and emotions behind it. Makes me wonder why your heads always gravitate toward the creepy. Rolling my eyes…
Extremely difficult to watch, and also compelling. I was impressed with the depth of Maddie’s evident understanding of the topic, and her depth. She may prove to be a talented dramatic actress one day. The dancing was phenomenal.
I just saw the dancer do a comedic bit about it on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in the US. She’s a funny, smart and very talented kid. I then watched the video, which is just astonishing. I loved it.
amazing dancing…………………..
this is discusting an advert for pervs worddwide the artist should be hauled in an questioned twisted mind
I LOVE D SONG LOVE IT shes maddie from dance moms omg great dancer an just 11years to
This is called ACTING. Kids do it all the time she’s not using profanity or dancing provocative She is dancing ballet in the usual leotard. On a set with the cameras and producers it is much different than when you see the actual finished product if your in the biz you’d understand
Fantastic video!!! Made me love the song!!!!!
I watch this video twice and thought it was serializing a little girl. The camera in the video moves in on her breast, butt, and vagina too much in the video and you can even see camel toe in three of the shots. She might be 11 but the kid is defiantly sending the come and get it message. It my be the producers idea to dress her like that then again it may have been her moms but either way it is just to sexual.
If you’ve perved long enough on the video to see “camel toes” then you really should steer clear of videos like this because you are definitely creepy.
Poor RR. I fear you told us more about yourself than you intended.
Aye. Who’s the pedo now, RR?
Hahahaha Who has a worn out pause button then?? Maybe a good book might be the way to go.
“Want to know what it feels like to have a manic episode? Watch Sia’s new spellbinding video for “Chandelier””. After reading that statement I just scrolled down to comments without reading anymore, as it was obvious to me that you had no idea what you were talking about.
How so? Details, details.
As a recovering alcoholic I can relate to her lyrics. I also grew up as a talented, competitive dancer. This video with the lyrics had me in tears. Sia if you see this maybe you can write a song with my story called, Alcoholic to Ironman :)
You obviously don’t know that Rihanna actually sang Diamonds the way Sia intended the song to sound. Sia has actually spoken about that. So technically Sia sounds like Sia in Chandelier, not like Rihanna. Rihanna sounds like Sia in Diamonds. And the two songs sound nothing alike. They’re both two great artists with two different sounds and vibes.
this video is about sia’s parents being drug addicts.
Really? You’re sure?
i still dont get what the video means from the song the song sings about her drinking but the video shows something else how is it connected?
I’m too exhausted too explain but maybe later… I’ve had a full day of putting other people online in their places so sorry
Write a comment…I love chandelier and maddie is so talented…. pls do not say trash cos about her cos u cant do better so shut up and hide whatever u think as for me I loved it!!
Outstanding video! Maddie does a superb performance mirroring the feelings and emotions bleeding through the lyrics of this beautiful song. Sia’s words and voice is breathtaking. Maddie, my hat’s off to you! I pray people realize your talent in bringing dance and acting to a whole new level.
I find this video and song to be hauntingly beautiful and full of pain. I’m guessing from the lyrics and from the title of Sia’s recently release “1,000 forms of fear” that Sia is all too familiar with addiction and depression. This song and video captivate it all too well. The people who don’t understand the raw power and beauty of this simple video and song are probably those who’ve never struggled with these issues. And the dancer is amazing. Period.
After watching the video for the first time 2 days ago I haven’t been able to get both the song or the amazing video out of my head! Sia is a powerful singer and songwriter and has obviously an amazing vision when it comes to captivating people’s imagination. Brilliant, brilliant,brilliant!!
I don’t remember when I first saw this video, but I hadn’t head the song. My first thought was “oh my god, that little girl is naked!” Then I realized she had a bodysuit on, but it still gave the impression of being naked. My second thought was, as a child of abuse, it was representing some sort of abuse, and most likely sexual. Only children of abuse will understand this, the representation of despair, suicidal, crazy, with some (though very few) sexualized moves for an 11 year old. So though the artistic value of the video was awesome, and I’m sure Maddie is an amazing child, I agree with those who say this is every pedophile’s dream. A child should never be represented like that, whether or not children experience it, let’s not “promote” it.
Actually, as a “pedo” in your book (found guilty though actually innocent), I don’t find this video appealing at all for the reasons YOU think.
The dance is mesmerising, Maddie is a beautiful kid, and the song is great (though it needs remastering).
Maybe too much for you to remember that Maddie won an MTV Music Award for this video.
But let me point something out, Rjose: if it was a full grown woman wearing a nude leotard, I don’t think you would be freaking out, now would you? I guess it takes someone who’s on the same eye-to-eye level doing this dance in order for you to take away the emotion and expression. What’s the difference, I ask you?
And also, let me make something abundantly clear: it is not about abuse or sexual abuse or any of that totally off-topic bullshit that I don’t know how you’re bringing up. It is a depiction of a manic episode, of a moment of extreme chaos in the head, of an addiction, of depression, of the feeling of being trapped inside yourself without being able to find your way out. Don’t make stuff up.
I knew nothing about the lyrics as I watched the dance. And even after listening to the song, I still don’t. Usually I just listen to the voice as another instrument, and grab only the emotion from it. But I got goosebumps watching Maddie perform. She was amazing.
This must have taken a *lot* of rehearsal. She used the space so effectively and completely. Kudos to the choreographer as well.
I don’t think an adult could have done this dance as well. Give Maddie another 5 years, and even she wouldn’t be able to do it. At least not with the same impact.
Great job Maddie!
That kid is incredibly talented for an 11 year old child However, that video was weird, sick, & beyond creepy. WTF is wrong with the Mom letting these creepy ass producers dress that kid in a nude leotard! She basically whored out her little kid so that she could get famous for being the latest new sex symbol for pedophiles around the world. She is just a little kid & the fact that alot of people don’t find this sick & wrong & terribly, seriously, way too inappropriate is just beyond deeply disturbing on too many levels. People WTF is wrong with you???!
I love Maddie and think she is an amazing dancer and actor but I hated the costume she wore in the video. No 11 year should have to expose herself (or himself) in such a blatantly nude costume. The costume just exposes too much of Maddie’s body. Something far less revealing would have been much more appropriate without taking anything from the video. I was horrified that Melissa had let Maddie wear that. I’m sure Maddie felt uncomfortable being so exposed. I know I felt uncomfortable watching her. Still Maddie’s performance was stellar as always.
I know everyone has a specific view and feeling about this. Each right within the individual making the comment. Not sure making comments back attacking someone really makes any sense. Call it art or not, say you feel it is brilliant or not, the only thing we can do is react within our own emotions and ethical lifestyles. For me I both recognize the disturbing part and the graceful, envisioned part. The only comment I can make is that this video came out too soon following the escape of the captive held women of 10 years. That is just me personally and does not change the variety of other people’s perceptions. But according to artist there is absolutely no tie to the captive women. But the feeling of a trapped young girl, seemingly desperate unnerved me. It was not about age, or outfit, or parental decisions. I do not know if she was uncomfortable dressed that way. I have not spoken to her in person. Please remember this performer, has worn many outfits, in many other settings and the basic ballet “outfit” is hardly any different. Ever truly watch ballet, or visited rehearsals. This is a very basic leotard and typically they are black or a very nude to pinkish color anyway. It is done intentionally to help the dancer focus on body movement and not be distracted by clothing that either takes the eye the wrong way or hides the true movement being rehearsed and perfected during the lesson. The setting here just gives it that more shocking reference. So all of us are reacting to what we feel is the message here. Why the artist chose to express the song in this way, well we can only accept the explanation she gave. Remember, artist today build themselves on the shocking and unusual. Madonna, remember her? She was an old school shocker. Lorde and Lady Gaga, new age oddity and shockers at times. Lorde being slightly odd to some, not at all to others. So this type of expression is here to stay. And if this was so offensive, than you have the option to simply not watch or not support the artist. Lets pray this young lady be encouraged to move forward, and be supported without bias, criticism and lack of basic human bigotry. In 8 years, when she is pulling in 100K per performance, most will eat their words and wish their loved ones or themselves were successful. Many at the top got there in controversial ways. Katy Perry hit it big with I kissed a girl…com’mon people. I do get DID1212 partial comment of Maddie being an amazing dancer. She owned the part of being uncomfortable but recognizing the skill. Lets just celebrate what can be, and disagree cordially with what each does not like.
exactly my point aswell. great dancing,sweet girl, amazing talent and potential if she keeps it up and if my lil 5 year old and even looking way way off my 2 month old is anything as good at there talents as she is hers i will be proud as her dad n mum is for her. But unlike someone sais, us creepy parents who are pointing out the deffanate sexualisation for cheer wow factor from the “public” of a ELEVEN YEAR OLD, i feel uncomfatable seeing it, her dad must feel angry watching it, the child probably , depending on her who she is inside, may of felt uncomfatable, but as i said, this is fine infreont of the dance recitals and school. but whoever made this vedeo new what they were doing and it is wrong. i wonder what classifaction the film board would make this video because it would be alot less uncomfatble if she had a little ballareena constume and non-skin coloured , or how they even describe it in the dance industry NUDE colour leotard, disturbing. how about channnel 4 ask that self confessed “ill” in his words peadophile they talked to 1-2 weeks ago what he thinks of it
Okay, let me make this very clear: she is dancing modern dance, not ballet, so I don’t know why you guys are suggesting something totally inappropriate for her dancing style for her to wear. She should not be wearing ballerina dresses because she’s not a ballerina. She should not be wearing a tiara because, again, she’s not a ballerina. In modern dance the common outfit for performances is nude or a nudish-pink colour so it doesn’t distract the audience to what she is wearing and lets you focus on the movements. Besides, when you see a grown woman wearing the exact same thing, there seems to be no outrage or controversy. What’s the difference, I ask you?
The only comparison between this song and diamonds is in the fact that Sia had a hand in both. Rhianna sang as she was directed to by the writers, and so maybe there are similarities but Sia is fantastic and on a level Rhianna could never get to.
Indeed. That chorus is epic, and I just don’t think Rhianna has it in her to sing it like Sia does. I’m so glad Sia kept this for herself as her performance is unparalleled.
I think the 11 year old girl is the star of the song! She did an awesome job and the song went right with her moves! This video captured my heart and that little girl is an Angel who touched my life!
Maddie is definitely the star of this song!! I liked the song so much after watching Maddie!! You go Maddie I know art and Maddie is a star you just watch that little girl is an Angel! I’m your #1 fan Maddie!!! Keep up the excellent work!
Ouch! What razor sharp wit you have! Not constructive at all and yet you felt the need to comment. So in reply, I am not deaf, perfect hearing. What I said if you can in fact read was my personal opinion.
I think you might just want to look into not making it sound so much like a degrading insult, and then I don’t think it will bother very many people…
This was only directed at the person who simply said “Debra is DEAF”…..not to anyone else. I will say to everyone saying that it’s wrong with the girl in the video that I don’t think it’s wrong, in the context of the song. I see her as a young Sia, nothing more. BUT if you want to be truly creeped out….just watch the toddler Beauty Pageants. WOW Talk about serving them up on a plate. It’s just wrong.
Oooookey whoa whoa whoa how did we get to this subject? I didn’t bring any of that up in my comment…
I addressed your comment and then said “I will say to everyone saying……” so that was to the other people not you. It would be too hard to respond to each person’s comments….there were too many. So I just added it onto my response to you. I brought up the subject of Toddler Beauty Pageants because the word “creepy” was being thrown about and when I think creepy and children, well that’s the first thing that comes to mind was the pageants.
I absolutely love this video, the lyrics, the music…everything. The lyrics are an expression of a lot of things life throws at you when you live life on the wild side with no thought or care about what tomorrow brings. The video itself, the dancing…phenomenal. The dancing is what caught my attention. I can feel the energy and emotion in every move. Its symbolic to an juvenile individual bearing her soul, however in life was stripped of something precious and every since lived life in a puppet-like state, drowned in sorrow, emotional state ignored. Sorrows, pressures, and all things negative were drowned and pocketed on cloud 9. It was eccentric, poetic, and shows what happens to a caged bird that has never flown and had been set free. Its always searching for purpose, learning to coexist, and either it makes it, or it doesnt. My interpretation may not be accurate, but it is what I feel when I see and hear this. I appreciate the artistry from all involved. Beautiful!
Couldn’t care less what creepy people feel about what she looks like in this video, I love it. Maddie is mesmerising in this video.
Just like people could identify Marty Kudelka from his dancing in the Citroën transformer ad (2005), and similarly with David “Elsewhere” Bernal in the Singin’ in the Rain Volkswagen ad, there will come a time when you will see a girl dance and you will just know it’s Maddie without being told.
She’s going to go far, just the haters don’t accept it yet.