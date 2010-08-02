Sigourney Weaver and Bruce Willis will feel ‘The Cold Light of Day’

Bruce Willis is getting in the Summit Entertainment business. The action star has already wrapped the studio’s new thriller “Red” which opens this fall and now he’s joining the cast of “The Cold Light of Day.” Even more intriguing is that industry peer Sigourney Weaver is coming on board as the kidnapping thriller’s primary villain.

Directed by “JCVD” helmer Mabrouk El Merchi, the story will find a young Wall Street trader (“The Tudors'” Henry Cavill) reluctantly on a vacation with his family in Spain. Unfortunately, it turns out his father (Willis) is a book of secrets and unintentionally drags the entire family into a government conspiracy. According to Variety, Weaver’s character is behind a kidnapping that gets the film kick started.

Willis’ “Red” hits theaters Oct. 15. He also has a brief cameo in Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables” which opens Aug. 13.

Cavill recently finished production on “The Immortals” for Rogue Pictures. Weaver has the Disney comedy “You Again” set for Sept. 24, Greg Mottola’s “Paul” ready for release next year and is currently shooting “Abduction” alongside Taylor Lautner.

“Light of Day” should begin lensing Sept. 6 in Spain.