Sigourney Weaver wants ‘Alien 5’ to happen just like the rest of us nerds

(CBR) Ellen Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, isn”t ready to sign off.

Appearing over the weekend at the Hero Complex Film Festival in Los Angeles, actress Sigourney Weaver made it clear she”s interested in pursuing another film in the “Alien” franchise. In her opinion, “there is more story to tell.”

“I feel a longing from fans for the story to be finished,” she continued. “I could imagine a situation where we finish telling the story.”

The Ripley story ended on a bizarre note, with “Alien Resurrection” bringing her back to life as a human-alien-clone hybrid. By the end of the 1997 film, Ripley and a handful of survivors escape the xenomorph menace and arrive on Earth.

If a Ripley-led “Alien” sequel picked up where “Resurrection” left off, then, it follows that Earth would be the setting – but not if Weaver has her way. The actress said she can”t imagine seeing aliens “popping out of a haystack” somewhere in the “French countryside.”

Frankly, that wouldn”t be the weirdest alien appearance imaginable.

