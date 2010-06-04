Sigourney Weaver will give Taylor Lautner therapy in ‘Abducted’

It isn’t easy when you discover that the people you think are your parents might have kidnapped you from your true biological family when you were kid. In fact, it always helps to have a good psychiatrist to talk to during those troubled times. Luckily for Taylor Lautner, Sigourney Weaver is taking appointments in his new thriller “Abducted.”

The John Singleton directed flick finds Lautner on the run after discovering his own baby picture on a missing persons’ site. Variety reports Weaver will play his psychiatrist, but it’s unclear whether she’s in on the deception or not. The cast also includes Lily Collins and Alfred Molina.

The film will be Lautner’s next before segueing into the final chapter of “Twilight, “Breaking Dawn.” The latest installment, “Eclipse,” hits theaters on June 30.

Weaver, who reunited with Jim Cameron in the cultural phenomenon “Avatar,”is returning to comedy opposite Kristen Bell and Jamie Lee Curtis in “You Again” this October. She also has wrapped the Simon Pegg/Nick Frost road trip comedy “Paul.”

Production on “Abduction” will begin next month in incentive friendly Pittsburgh.